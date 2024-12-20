Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani make their off-duty style in grey track pants cool and effortlessly relatable

Track pants always make one think about being comfortable, going to the gym, or just relaxing at home. Enter Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor because they have just turned this idea upside down. These two Bollywood actresses were spotted in the town in their most fashionable track pants. Who knew track pants could ever look so glamorous? Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Disha Patani does it again: for her, less is more when it comes to street styles. Spotted in the city recently, she showed off a look that is all comfort with an effortless chic part added to it. The actress sported a maroon short jacket that added some pop of bold yet subtle color to her grey pants. With her grey, relaxed fitted track pants and jacket, she embodied the perfect balance of laid-back and stylish.

The accessories were kept minimal, but just enough to give a lift to the outfit. Disha slipped into sleek sliders keeping comfort at the forefront being one of the reasons. The sleek chain added an air of elegance, without overwhelming the look, while the sleek shoulder bag was both functional and stylish, ideal for a day out in the city.

What truly stood out, though, was her makeup or rather, the lack of it! Disha went completely makeup-free, leaving her natural beauty shine. The only hint of glam? A swipe of glossy lips.

Disha Patani has once again proved that comfortable clothing can be chic, minimal and striking. From her outfit, one can easily learn how to look casual but still very fashionable; Disha has it all, and we are all taking notes!

On the contrary, Shraddha Kapoor stands apart from the crowd when it comes to effortless cool street style. Spotted recently around the city, she pulled off a casual chic look, which we can't get enough of. Shraddha wore a loose green half-sleeved tee with a crew neck. Shraddha just gave us the cues on how to look stylish without trying too hard. Paired with grey track pants, the look was relaxed yet totally on-point.

She had a black big purse with her, sleek and practical. She paired track pants with her black strappy sandals that added a subtle elegance to her casual appearance. She wore spectacles that added fun and intellectual prowess to her outfit. Because, come on, she pulls that off without even trying.

And as for the makeup? There was none! Shraddha looked downright beautiful in a no-make-up look. It involves her lovely bouncy & carefree, soft curly hair. And as a result, what do you get? Something super fresh, totally carefree and enviable!

Well, when you wear track pants next, just know that it is about how you wear it. It's sleek, it's bold, and most importantly, it's your own. Athleisure can be a fashion moment if worn correctly.

