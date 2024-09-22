Sara Ali Khan's blue corset gown, priced at Rs 67,048, brings an electrifying energy to our weekend

When it comes to fashion, Sara Ali Khan is nothing short of a chameleon. Often spotted in ethnic wear, she embodies the quintessential desi girl. But wait! The diva isn't just about traditional attire; she can also turn heads in western wear, and her latest look in a blue off-shoulder gown is proof that her style is as versatile as her acting chops. Let’s dive into the details of her outfit.

Recently, she took to social media to share glimpses from her photoshoot, dressed in a mesmerizing blue off-shoulder gown from the brand Jovani. She looked nothing short of a diva. Her blue off-shoulder gown is crafted from scuba fabric, hugging her body just right to create a flattering silhouette that is both classy and comfortable. The well-structured corset bodice adds poise and elevates the overall appearance, bringing that sophisticated touch we can't help but love.

A classy touch is added to the outfit by the off-shoulder neckline, while the high slit gives her look a hint of glamour. Just like Sara herself, the gown is a perfect blend of sober and bold. Her gown comes with a price tag of ₹67,048.

Though she didn't bring out the bling factor this time, she kept it simple, letting her stunning outfit and beautiful face do all the talking. Instead of piling on accessories, Sara chose just one piece of jewelry—a silver ring, which added just the right amount of shimmer.

Her makeup was, as always, flawless. She opted for bronze shades that immaculately complemented her radiant skin. For her lips, she chose a soft nude shade, which perfectly polished off her look. Every detail of Sara Ali Khan’s beauty look was on point, creating a stunning overall appearance.

Sara Ali Khan's beauty look was absolutely mesmerizing, with every detail in place. Her lashes, heavily laden with mascara and paired with sharp eyeliner, beautifully framed her eyes, drawing attention to them. This was complemented by her flawlessly arched brows, which defined her face structure and enhanced her overall look.

To complete the look, her cheeks had a subtle flush, giving her face a warm, luminous glow that perfectly matched the bronze tones of her makeup. For an added touch of romance, Sara kept her hair down in soft waves, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and glamour.

In summary, Sara Ali Khan is not just the reigning queen of ethnic fashion but also a western style icon. Once again, she has shown that she can dress as impressively as she acts, with her latest gown being a testament to her versatile fashion sense. Keep rocking it, Sara—we can't wait to see your next outfit!

