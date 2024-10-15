Sharvari exudes festive vibes in two-toned lehenga choli worth Rs 2,50,000 and it’s pure magic

Sharvari Wagh— known for her impeccable roles in movies like Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa, was seen wearing a two-toned lehenga featuring pastel pink and golden color. She made a breathtaking appearance in the traditional wear that every desi girl would love to add to their wardrobe. Let’s now have a closer look at her outfit.

The Munjya actress donned an Iqbal Hussain lehenga with a perfect saree twist. Her two-toned lehenga worth Rs 2,50,000 features a light pink hue and golden color along with shimmery golden lace, perfect for those minimalist vibes. For a sophisticated and elegant touch, Sharvari paired her lehenga with mid-length sleeves, a deep V-neck and a backless blouse.

This Sharvari-inspired lehenga cum saree is the perfect outfit one can opt to make a stylish and elegant appearance at any festival or wedding occasion. The choice of lehenga ensures ease of movement, making it an ideal choice to bear long events, while also feeling comfortable and confident.

With her choice of jewelry, the Vedaa actress made her outfit perfect for enjoying festive and wedding occasions. To give a more traditional touch, instead of something indo-western, Sharvari opted for pure golden jewelry. The pieces feature a V-shaped necklace, earrings and bangles, giving the perfect festive feel to her outfit.

Advertisement

Allowing her outfit to be the center point, the actress decided to keep her look minimal with subtle makeup. She gave a soft glam touch to her look with glossy cheeks, defined brows, and light pink lipstick to perfectly highlight her features. For a glamorous touch, she added a light amount of highlighter around the corner of her eyes, making it the go-to makeup look for every occasion.

To keep hair away from her face, Sharvari tied it back in a classy ponytail. For a feminine touch, the actress left a few strands loose with some soft curls that added the right amount of volume. The golden detailing in her outfit offers effortless chic and feminine vibes whereas the makeup and hairstyle are perfect to keep the look low-key and elevate the natural beauty.

If you’re someone who would love to try something traditional but stylish and elegant then this outfit is the right pick for you. You can also pair it with subtle pink jewelry and can opt for half-tied hair.

Advertisement

How would you like to rate this outfit out of 10? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur wears a purple bodycon dress with a denim jacket and is the ultimate recipe for cool vibes