A look back at Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's Oscar de la Renta dress styled with Rs 9 lakh accessories

Meghan Markle is a down-to-earth fashionista, and her style choices prove it. At an awards show in 2024, she exuded elegance in a luxury ensemble worth over Rs 9 lakhs. Captured looking stunning on the red carpet, here’s how she styled her lavish look and turned heads at the event.

The Suits star began curating her ensemble with a stunning custom gown, opting for the timeless elegance of a rich ivory color palette. Designed in a chic halter-neck style with a low-back, the fit and flare dress accentuated her well-maintained figure. The sleeveless design and flowing silhouette perfectly complemented Meghan’s sophisticated style, exuding grace as well as elegance.

Boasting a flowing mermaid-style hem, the design added an extra touch of elegance and sophistication to her look. The delicate light fabric and the ivory hue enhanced the gown's appeal, making it a perfect choice for the red carpet. Custom-made by Oscar de la Renta, the dress captivated audiences at the event and quickly became a favorite among her fans.

Embracing extravagance with her accessories, Meghan beautifully complemented her ensemble with an array of stunning, eye-catching jewelry. She styled a Cartier Love bracelet in gold, a timeless piece that can cost between Rs. 5.32 lakh to Rs. 6.41 lakh. Minimal yet classy, this accessory effortlessly elevated her look.

The Duchess didn’t stop there with her luxe choices, opting for a multilayered Cassandra ring from Rodi. The gold and rose-gold studded ring came with a price tag of Rs. 2.96 lakh. Adding a final touch of sophistication, she paired her look with black strappy stilettos from Celine, crafted from calfskin and priced at Rs. 78,000.

Keeping the focus on her elegant ensemble, Markle styled her hair in a sleek bun and accessorized with a pair of studs. She kept her makeup minimal, with a light base and a touch of bronzer. Some mascara and a glossy nude lip shade tied her look together beautifully.

What do you think of Meghan’s look at the 2024 event? Let us know in the comments!