Shilpa Shetty’s Rs 28,000 Ralph Lauren blazer adds elegance to her CEO-core airport look
Everyone would be like ‘Churake dil mera goriya chali’, literally, after witnessing Shilpa Shetty’s awe-inspiring airport look. From blazer to accessories, here’s the complete breakdown of her look.
The Bollywood diva and fitness queen, Shilpa Shetty, has had a decade-spanning influence on her fans in more ways than one. Fashion being one of them, the actress’ unparalleled airport aesthetic took everyone’s breath away yet again. The 49-year-old diva sported a corporate but make-it-vogue look at the airport and we are here to dissect her fit, tip to toe. So, let’s get started.
The Life in a Metro actress was spotted turning the airport into a fashion runway in a sleek blazer and trousers. Shilpa Shetty donned a straight, slim-fit blazer from the renowned brand Ralph Lauren, featuring black stripes, adding the ultimate sophistication to her ensemble. The elegant pick subtly highlighted two patch pockets at the front, on either side of it, and one with Ralph Lauren’s branding on it.
The actress opted for a white tank top underneath the blazer, perfectly complementing the classic coat. She paired it with black flared trousers, subtly matching with her upperwear.
Shilpa Shetty adorned her CEO-core look with a gold-girly aesthetic and accessorized her fit with layered necklaces, including a short dainty chain, another one with a coin-locket, and a longer beaded piece.
She wore a couple of rings, adding chic style to her otherwise formal attire. The huge, tinted sunglasses added an impactful edge to her overall look. Mrs. Kundra flung on a pair of neutral-colored loafers for the formal-wear vibe—an apt pick for her sophisticated ensemble!
Shilpa Shetty’s CEO-core outfit was a perfect blend of sophistication and style. It’s top-notch garb for acing airport aesthetics.
Remember Vaastav fame Namrata Shirodkar? Her latest fashion transformation wearing Manish Malhotra outfit will blow your mind