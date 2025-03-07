Shilpa Shetty adds a striking edge to her Rs 11,500 co-ord set with oxidized jewelry and smoky eyes

Shilpa Shetty made a striking impression at a film festival, showcasing a chic co-ord set complemented by eye-catching accessories and bold makeup.

By Priyanshi Shah
Published on Mar 07, 2025  |  07:42 PM IST |  410
Shilpa Shetty
The fitness queen and style diva, Shilpa Shetty, never fails to make our hearts skip a beat with her impeccable fashion game. Every time she makes an appearance, she proves that age is just a number, serving iconic fashion moments. Her latest look at a film festival event is no exception and surely deserves applause.

Today (7th March), Shilpa Shetty attended the Film Festival looking absolutely enchanting in a co-ord set worth Rs 11,500. For her upper body, she wore a Deme top from the brand Sheena Trehan, designed with a V-neckline and a halter-style cut. What caught our attention was the unique print adorning it—it truly stole the limelight.

To create a well-coordinated ensemble, the Dhadkan actress paired her top with a matching Deme skirt from the same brand. The long skirt featured a clean waistline that cascaded elegantly down to her feet. The outfit choice was undoubtedly aimed at achieving both style and comfort. Adding a bold twist, the skirt had a high slit on one side, offering a glimpse of her legs.

Not only was her outfit striking, but her accessories also played a significant role in elevating her look. She adorned her neck with oxidized statement necklaces, styled her wrists with a broad kada, and completed the look with rings, turning the ensemble into a masterpiece.

Her beauty look exuded all-out boldness, with strong makeup accentuating her facial features. She focused on her eyes with smoky eyeshadow, complemented by a warm-toned blush on her cheekbones and a nude-shade lipstick to finish it off.

Shilpa Shetty’s long, shiny, and voluminous tresses were left open but perfectly styled. She opted for a side-parted look with loose waves, adding a touch of glamour. To complete her look, she slipped into thick-strapped black heels.

The Nikamma actress’s fashion game is truly unparalleled. Every time she steps out, she ensures there’s never a dull moment—she carries style effortlessly. And this latest appearance? Absolutely mind-blowing, with its bold design and alluring makeup.

Credits: Viral Bhayani
