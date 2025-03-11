Shilpa Shetty is total Gen-Z mom in Rs 46.6k matching airport fit, with personalized Goyard bag for a premium touch
Shilpa Shetty does not shy away from showing off her style and this Rs 46,600 outfit is proof. Adding a bag from her luxe collection, she won airport fashion.
Shilpa Shetty is a total fashion pro when it comes to styling airport looks. Like a true fashionista, she ends up making it her runway, showing off her best fit and making heads turn. For her recent airport appearance, she wore a matching denim set and added a luxe touch with a fancy bag from her collection. Let’s take a closer look at how she styled her outfit.
The diva started with a ribbed cropped top in white. Picking a layer, she styled her outfit with a longline trench-style coat. Designed by Mellowdrama, the denim jacket featured blue and white patchwork detailing. The mod piece of fashion came with a price tag of Rs. 27,600.
Finding the perfect match, Shilpa completed her look with a pair of jeans. Mirroring the same design detailing as the jacket, the cargo pants fashioned a wide-legged fit. Created by the same label, the quirky bottoms came with a price tag of Rs. 19,000. Accentuating her style, the outfit came together perfectly.
Matching the color tone of her outfit, the Sukhi actor picked a pair of white shoes for her look. Going Gen-Z with this choice as well, she opted for chunky sneakers. You can also style this look with loafers or chunky platform slip-ons.
Tackling the light morning sun, the actor added tinted sunglasses to her ensemble. Known for her luxury bag collection, she pulled out the perfect piece to complement this look. Shetty opted for her large Goyard tote bag personalized with the letters SSK.
Flaunting her natural locks, the star chose a simple look for travel comfort. With a light, moisturized base, she flaunted an early morning glow. A touch of glossy pink lip shade completed her look.
