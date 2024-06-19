Floral prints have been taking over the world of fashion. This is perhaps why celebrities around the globe are getting spotted in these trend-worthy designs.

Recently, both Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday wore incomparably vibrant red sarees with floral prints. Their fashionable ethnic looks had us picking our jaws up off the floor. However, this occurrence left us wondering who styled their head-to-toe red and radiant ensemble better.

Let’s zoom in and see how the actresses styled their respective floral saree looks, and find out the answer that we’re searching for.

Shraddha Kapoor looked fabulous in a red floral-printed saree:

The Stree actress loves to slay in sarees. She knows just how to make her mark with vibrant pieces, and her recent look was no different. She embraced the passionate power of red in a stylish drape, which was thoroughly laden with multicolored floral print. This intricate design looked amazing against the dark background.

The saree was further paired with a matching red sleeveless blouse with broad straps. The piece also had an alluring sweetheart neckline, which elevated the vibe of the entire look. She also accessorized the fit with gold bangles, statement earrings, and a delicate nose ring. The black bindi dot also enhanced the look.

Shraddha Kapoor also chose to leave her dark tresses open, styled into a naturally wavy hairstyle with a side parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle framed her face perfectly while allowing her luscious locks to cascade freely down her back and shoulders.

Advertisement

Lastly, Kapoor went with a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, smokey brown eyeshadow, and mascara-coated eyelashes. She also added some subtle rosy blush and shimmery highlighter along with the prettiest matte pink lipstick to elevate her saree look.

Ananya Panday looked remarkable in a red floral-printed drape:

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress loves to turn heads with exceptionally stylish outfits and her recent pick was no exception. She wore a beautiful bright red saree with a contrasting pink-hued floral print all over it. The deep red border at the edges also gave the mesmerizing ensemble a well-defined touch. We loved the design.

The elegant outfit was further paired with a matching sleeveless blouse with sleek straps. The piece was also laden with the same floral print and had a deep V-shaped neckline, which added layers of sultriness to the pretty look. She also accessorized the fit with delicate pearl stud earrings and a gorgeous ring. The black bindi dot also added elegance to the ethnic vibe.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday chose to tie her luscious locks up, styled into a rather stylish bun hairstyle with stylish strands left out on both sides. This elegant hairstyle, with a slight puff and a middle parting, frames her beautiful face while allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Further, Ananya went with a dewy makeup look, with red eyeshadow and dramatic mascara-coated eyelashes. She also added a touch of blush and some highlighter on the cheeks. However, her perfect glossy nude lipstick was the highlight of her makeup look.

The final verdict:

So, who do you think won this fashion face-off? Was it Ananya’s delicate look with minimalistic accessories and subtle makeup or Shraddha’s look with statement gold accessories and radiant makeup? It’s quite safe to say that both the actresses managed to rock this round, making it very difficult for us to make the final choice.

We loved how Ananya Panday gave the look her signature youthful touch while walking on the minimalistic path. But we also adored how Shraddha Kapoor styled the piece to perfection with a traditional touch. Ananya’s sleek blouse with a V-shaped neckline was pretty, as was Shraddha’s blouse with a sweetheart neckline and broad straps. They both made quite a case for their unique sense of style.

Advertisement

Therefore, we honestly believe that this is one of those rare cases where we will have to call it a tie. After all, both of these vibrant floral saree looks deserve a major round of applause.

Do you agree with us? Who won this face-off round, according to you? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh’s monochromatic fit with graphic sweatshirt and jeans proves ‘Jatt paida hoya bas chaun vaaste’