Sreeleela goes Gulaabi at airport as she flaunts her tracksuit look worth Rs 15,000

Telugu star Sreeleela is making waves in Bollywood as she is set to debut with a new film. Rumored to be co-star Kartik Aaryan’s partner, she is also turning heads with her fashion choices. Recently snapped at the airport, she was seen in a matching tracksuit. Let’s take a closer look at her style.

The 23-year-old actress curated her fit from a New York-based streetwear brand, Loiter. Choosing the perfect fit for a day of travel, she fashioned a lightweight zipper. Designed in a Gen-Z palette, the layer featured pink, black, and grey colors. Pulling off an oversized look, she looked ready to take on in this jacket.

Styling in a true post-millennial style, the Telugu cinema star picked matching pants for her look. Created in the same color palette and design as the jacket, the bottoms flaunted a wide-legged cut. Even in an oversized fit, it was clear that the diva had kept her figure maintained. Designed by the same label, the bottoms came with a price tag of Rs. 6,700 and the jacket cost Rs. 8,300.

This athleisure wear is perfect for long days of traveling or an early morning breakfast session with your friends. Choosing utmost comfort, the Guntur Kaaram beauty styled her tracksuit with platform sandals. With a heavy base, she opted for white-colored strappy footwear. Walking in style, she was definitely grabbing eyeballs at the airport.

Flaunting her straight locks, Sreeleela kept it minimal and ditched all accessories for her look. Traveling in comfort, she carried her phone in hand and listened to music, smiling at the paps. Beating the heat in a fashionable manner, she showed off a pair of black tinted glasses with her look.

To suit a day of travel, the star opted for a simple makeup look. With a hydrated base, she radiated a natural glow. A touch of cheek tint and some pink-colored lip shade tied her look together beautifully. This style is proof that the actor knows her way around Gen-Z style and can easily pull off this fashion.

What do you think of Sreeleela’s latest look? Tell us in the comments below.