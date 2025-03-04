5-step makeup guide to achieve Suhana Khan’s sunset look that will have you radiating golden hour vibes

Suhana Khan is the Gen-Z trendsetter and fashion queen who never fails to serve stunning looks. Her Instagram page is a testament to her genius fashion sense and unparalleled style. Not only her outfit choices, but Suhana’s make-up game is also worth taking note of. Khan's daughter took to Instagram on Tuesday (4th March) to dish out more notes on make-up, only this time it was vacation-core. So, get ready, the make-up school is in session.

Donning a deep red dress, Suhana Khan radiated in the dewy-glowy makeup with lots and lots of highlighter, and we loved that! Accessorized the dress with chunky golden hoops and randomly tossed strands; Suhana nailed the vacation glam.

Summer is around the corner and do you want to achieve Suhana’s makeup look on your next vacation? Check out how you can achieve this glowy look.

5 Steps to Achieving Suhana’s Radiant Sun-kissed Makeup Look

1. Create a Glowy Bronzed Base

Start by applying a hydrating primer for an illuminated base, or go for a tinted moisturizer. Next, apply a thin layer of skin tint for a naturally radiant look. No, the most important part — lightly bronze your cheekbones, jawline, and temple with a liquid bronzer to achieve a tropical vacation look.

2. Warm-Tone Softly Defined Eyes

You don’t want to get too serious with a cut crease or smokey eyes. Play around with warm-toned eyeshadows, such as brown or peach, and sweep a layer on your eyelids. Apply a layer of black or brown, and smudge it for an effortless look. Complete the eye makeup with a coat of mascara.

3. Golden Highlighter

To get a sun-kissed makeup look for the golden hour on a vacation destination, opt for a golden highlighter. Apply generously on your cheekbones, brow bone, cupid’s bow, and the bridge of your nose.

4. Feathered Brows

Again, don’t be too precise with the eyebrows. Use a brow gel to fill up your brows softly. Brush the eyebrows upwards for an effortless effect.

5. Neutral Lips

Lastly, trace your lips with a light brown, nude, or soft pink lip liner. Apply a light pink or peach liquid lipstick and top it up with a shimmery gloss.

There! You’ve got your perfect sun-kissed vacation look!

Suhana Khan’s bronzy-dewy vacation look could not have been any better. Recreate this glam for your next dreamy trip!