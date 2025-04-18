Suhana Khan in one-shoulder midi-dress styled with Chanel bag shows she swears by ‘make it less but statement’

When Suhana Khan walks in, just like that, every head instantly turns towards her. Supporting her best friend on her big night, the actress graced the Kesari Chapter 2 red carpet with her perfect party look in a black midi-dress. And honestly, her look is worth bookmarking if you want an elegant and impactful party appearance. Here is the detailed breakdown of her look!

Suhana Khan donned a one-shoulder ribbed wool midi dress from the shelves of the brand, ALAÏA. The clean, pleated design added a textured feel to the ensemble, flowing down to her ankle. The fitted bodice to her waist perfectly accentuated her figure, then seamlessly flew into a skirt-like flare with the up-down edges, perfectly elevating her modern elegance.

It’s a kind of dress that maintains minimalism without forgetting to make a statement. So, girls, if you’re looking for a modern yet simple party dress, you now have a perfect look to rely on. Grab your books and take some serious styling notes to receive instant jaw-dropping reactions.

Just like her outfit, The Archies actress ensured that her accessories were too on point. She wore the delicate western kada on her wrist and a classic watch on the other side, adding a practical touch and elegance. For her ears, she chose simple stud earrings, and for some luxe feels, she carried a classy Chanel top-handle flap bag in her arms. Her hair was styled in loose waves at the bottom, flowing naturally in the middle partition.

For makeup, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter opted for a fresh and dewy finish. The flawless charm achieved with radiant base enhanced her skin glow, the rosy blush on her cheekbones, soft-shade eyeshadow, and nude-shade lipstick gave the perfect finish. The actress’s impactful look has one more detail to notice. Her footwear. She covered her feet and added the right length to her frame with luxurious opera bow patent mules from Versace.

Suhana Khan’s recent look is a perfect guide for leveling up your party season fashion and adding a fresh twist. Remember not to hold yourself back from styling it to your best, and remember to save this look for some tips.

