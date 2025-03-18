Suhana Khan gives ultimate outfit inspo for Eid in Rajdeep Ranawat Kaftan and Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1,81,000

Suhana Khan, the ultimate Gen Z fashionista, is on a streak of setting new-age fashion standards. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s fashion moments are worth taking notes, and her recent look was no exception. In a traditional Kaftan dress, Suhana proved she could ace any style with her allure. Let’s dissect her fit.

Suhana was recently papped in a sleek, desi look in a Kaftan, which was equal parts classy and stylish. The custom Kaftan was by the renowned designer Rajdeep Ranawat’s ‘A Notting Hill Summer’ collection and featured a botanical-inspired print, highlighting florals and green plants.

The garb featured a muted gray base with earthy brown hues. It had a V neckline with the designer’s signature black-and-white circular pattern trim. The sleeves of the Kaftan also highlighted alternative stripes of black-and-white circular patterns, adding a stylish edge to the fit.

Paired with matching pants, the billowy casual fit was the perfect summer fashion inspo. The Archies actress flung on Hermes Oran sandals worth Rs 69,000, adding boho vibes to the fit. However, her sandals were not the only lavish element of her gorgeous attire; Suhana also boasted a Louis Vuitton Nano Diane Bag worth a whopping Rs 1,81,000. The muted beige handbag was a classic addition to the laid-back desi-chic look.

Advertisement

Suhana Khan and dainty jewelry go hand in hand. As she often does, Suhana also adorned a dainty gold bracelet and golden hoops for this look. She put on the trending narrow sunglasses for the day look and put her hair back, secured with a buckle, for a sleek and elegant look.

Suhana, who is often seen and appreciated in glamorous ethnic looks and French-chic styles, turned heads in a Kaftan with a subtle but elegant desi flair. The Genz trailblazer knows how to put an outfit together for a showstopper look.