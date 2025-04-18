Ananya Panday rocks marodi and mirrorwork classic BAINGANI saree worth Rs 57,500 at red-carpet event

If there’s anyone who serves us a look full of glam, elegance, and statement-making, it will definitely be Ananya Panday. For the premiere of her movie, Kesari 2, the actress stunned in the baingani saree that effortlessly outshone her surroundings. If you aren’t aware of the details yet, don’t worry, we are here to ensure this saree gets added to your shopping cart list. So, let’s dive into it!

Ananya Panday’s constant glam fashion isn’t stopping anytime soon, and last night was no different. For the special red carpet night, the actress wore the classic baingani saree set from renowned designer Punit Balana, which cost Rs 57,500. Made in deep hues of shade, it effortlessly captured the attention, and to add additional charm, it had marodi and mirror work at the borders. With its traditional design and modern elegance, the saree is perfect for making a statement while sticking to its roots.

The best part is yet to come. The blouse. It was a modern, heavily embroidered halterneck style blouse, perfectly complementing the simplicity of her saree. Considering the occasion, this saree and blouse pair was just the ideal piece the actress needed to make her appearance impactful and leave an impression.

If you think her look is only about her ensemble, wait until you see her jewelry. Her earrings were unique, with their classic layers and structured design, making them regal and very couture. She kept her accessories minimal, just earrings; honestly, they were the only thing she needed to enhance her look. For her hairstyle, she decided to tie her hair strands back into a sleek bun, leaving the front strands loose to fall on her face.

Her makeup was the perfect combination of dewy and flawless. She beautifully elevated her natural beauty with a subtle touch. Along with a radiant base, she highlighted her facial features with blush, adding a healthy glow, soft-shade eyeshadow, and lips painted in a glossy shade.

If you wish to have a look similar to Call Me Bae actress, don’t forget to add a deep-hue saree to your wardrobe and pair it with a modern-style blouse and carefully chosen accessories.

