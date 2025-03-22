Suhana Khan exudes ‘too cool to care’ vibes in ripped tank top, relaxed jeans, and a classy Maison Chloé bag

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and a fashion inspiration for youngsters, Suhana Khan always ensures her style statements are simple yet impactful. Enjoying her time with friends, the actress was seen stepping out of a restaurant, effortlessly nailing her casual look in a stylish yet relaxed top and jeans. Let’s go through the details of her outfit!

Serving major style inspiration for casual outings with friends, Suhana Khan opted for a chic tank top from the brand D’YAVOL X. The grey sleeveless top, featuring a scooped neckline, accentuated her figure with its fitted bodice, while the ripped design added a bold edge. The top hugged her body like a glove, and to give it a polished touch, she tucked it into her bottoms.

The Archies actress maintained her casual style by pairing her tank top with straight-fit jeans featuring a high-waist design that added length to her frame. She tied the look together with a black Dior belt, effortlessly elevating her outfit. Suhana’s casual-chic appearance is the perfect inspiration for making our next outing with friends just as memorable, proving that minimal fashion can still steal the spotlight.

Not a fan of excessive fashion drama, the Gen-Z style icon keeps it simple with minimal accessories. Her look was enhanced by elegant golden stud earrings and a delicate bracelet. Adding a touch of class to her ensemble, she carried a rare bag from Maison Chloé, featuring an animal design and golden chain straps, making it an elegant statement piece.

Her makeup was minimal yet radiant, featuring a subtle base, soft-shade eyeshadow, a rosy blush glow, and nude-shade lipstick. Take notes from her effortless beauty look and recreate it for your college days or casual outings. To complete the look, she left her long tresses open, parted in the middle, allowing them to flow naturally.

Suhana Khan’s outfit is the perfect way to add a stylish touch to your wardrobe. Whether it’s a casual coffee date or a day at college, this effortlessly cool look is ideal for making a fashionable statement.

What are your thoughts on Suhana Khan’s look? Let us know in the comments below.