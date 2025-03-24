Tamannaah Bhatia’s guide to 5-step natural makeup routine is a fun blend of chaos and PERFECTION

One thing we know about Tamannaah Bhatia is that her skin is flawless, so impeccably that one might wonder if she even needs any makeup. And the diva knows that too. Most of her looks are accentuated by a natural no makeup make-up glam with just eyeliner, blush, and lipstick.

Thankfully, we did catch a sneak peek at Tamannaah’s makeup routine and while one might think that the elegant diva must do it like fine witchcraft, it turns out that Bhatia is actually pretty messy with her makeup (and quite relatable too)! However, we discovered that trusting the process is the way out with the actress’s simple guide. Her makeup turned out just perfect at the end. So, let’s go through Tam’s unusual makeup tutorial.

1. Start with eyebrows

When you miss putting your foundation but then realize you’re Tamannaah; so you don’t even bother and start with eyebrows right away. Makes sense! The beauty maven started by defining her eyebrows with brown eyebrow powder. She smoothly and lightly brushed her eyebrows for a clean finish.

2. Mascara Next

Eyeshadows? No, we don’t need that. We put mascara straight up because Tamannaah did too. She impeccably coated her eyelashes with mascara and guess what? She was done with her eye makeup.

PS: Do not wait for the mascara stain on your face to dry before removing it, patience is not for the winners. ~ Tamannaah

3. Embrace ‘Fallen’ mascara

According to the Baahubali actress, if the tiny mascara drops fall on your face, do not worry about it. Embrace them as freckles. They’re in trend.

4. Pat your lips

The Aaj ki Raat muse taught us that a truly no-makeup makeup look means you don’t have to go ‘full glide’ with your lipstick. Take a little amount on your brush and tap it gently on your lipline for a soft and plum finish.

5. Concealer

Since Tam forgot to apply concealer at the start. As we said, this is a chaotic makeup guide. So, apply concealer when you are reminded of it. Take a little amount on your finger and pat gently with a sponge to cover those dark circles. But don’t bother too much because according to Tamannaah, “If there’s a little dark underneath, you look human. It’s perfectly good.” Absolute diva!

Loved Tamannaah Bhatia’s quirky and unapologetic make-up tutorial? One thing that’s clear from her makeup guide is that she enjoys every bit of the process, taking in the fun and being her unapologetic true self– something that we don’t see too often on camera!