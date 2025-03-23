Tamannaah Bhatia in georgette Gulabi saree worth Rs 19,500 is a perfect combo of breezy, colorful and HOT
Tamannaah Bhatia exhibited the ‘power of femininity’ in a peppy pink floral saree. She adorned the drape elegantly with a charming pearl necklace.
With every look, Tamannaah Bhatia leaves us surprised and this time, it’s in a georgette Gulabi saree. For the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film Odela 2, Bhatia picked an easy-breezy saree by designer label Torani, and it is truly a showstopper for those who prefer minimalistic fashion. The actress paired the six-yard elegance with a matching pink strappy blouse, complete with a delicate sleeve detail.
The Baahubali actress exuded royalty and elegance with the flowy designer saree. Her alluring pink drape featured multiple floral and botanical details infused subtly but gorgeously into the fabric, making it chic yet classy. Tamannaah’s saree highlighted a thin golden lace at the border, adding a sparky pop and regality to the ensemble. She embraced a sleeveless U-neck blouse for this look. The simple blouse with very subtle colorful details at the trim added a minimalistic grace to the understated drape.
Bhatia accessorized her saree flair with an old-world charm flaunting vintage-inspired jewelry pieces. She adorned a two-layered pearl choker with a center drop of a bigger pearl. The Bandra actress matched this royal piece subtly with a pair of single pearls for earrings. She further added a vintage golden watch with a thin band and small dial, making her outfit look like it was straight out of Princess Gayatri Devi’s wardrobe. Tamannaah kept her jewel status ‘all pearls’ with an intricate pearl ring.
For this royal look, the Sikandar ka Muqaddar actress boasted a soft-glam look. She flaunted a dewy and shimmery base, blushed-up cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and ample highlighter. Tamannaah put a nude pink lipstick to match the understated elegance of her saree and further added gloss, accentuating her natural soft-feminine beauty.
Tamannaah Bhatia was a beauty to behold in this Rajasthan-culture-inspired six-yard-elegance. Perfectly accentuating the regal charm of the fit with royal pearls, Bhatia knew what kind of look she was going for with this ethnic flair.
