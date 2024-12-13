Throwback to Deepika Padukone’s mocha mousse look—a perfect lesson on how to ace rich hue this season

Pantone Color of the Year for 2024, Mocha Mousse, is giving us all the warm and cozy vibes. Before worrying about incorporating this rich brown beauty into your daily life, let's take some tips from the expert, Deepika Padukone. She has rocked this shade before. If you are on the hunt for some mocha-inspired style, Deepika’s throwback inspo is what you need. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Deepika's brown sweater vest is bound to grab attention. It is, therefore, sturdy yet cozy, with a V-neckline and ribbed design, all of which add dimension to the outfit. The best thing is that it is sleeveless, giving it a modern minimalistic touch to accentuate the underlayers. Layering is the secret weapon here, and Deepika nailed it with a white button-down shirt, which is a crisp, classic shirt, adding a fresh contrast to the brown hue.

However, the fun did not end there. The Piku actress paired the look with brown trousers, merging it beautifully into a perfect monochrome fashion moment. The earthy colors formed a rich and simple appearance that was elegant.

Deepika's make-up was an example of perfect subtlety and warmth. The fighter actress blended the entire mocha palette with brown eyeshadow to add depth to her eyelids, followed by smokey eyeliner for good drama. Warm brown lipstick matched her outfit perfectly and created a very soft, natural glow - not too heavy, not too light. Her wavy hair with brown highlights added a fun, textured element to her look.

Deepika Padukone's trendy monochrome brown outfit can be worn to any occasion, whether a casual office day or a gathering for business lunches where you want to look polished but still relaxed. It's also nice for that coffee date or brunch get-together because warm tones loom quite stylish yet have an approachable vibe. In terms of the evening, this attire can quickly transform into one ready for the evening with minor changes in accessories.

Deepika's Fighter event appearance is just the kind of fashion victory that proves brown hues could be as chic and flexible as any other color. Accessories, makeup, and hair are all tied into one stylish, polished, effortless look. Follow Deepika Padukone's example if you want to recreate the Pantone Color of the Year in 2024-Mocha Mousse!

