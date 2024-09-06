Triptii Dimri stepped out earlier today to promote her upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She opted for a bright and beautiful blue co-ord set that was both fashionable and fiery for the occasion. She added an exceptional twist to her look with an oversized blazer, and we are head over heels in love with the result.

This look proves that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress's unconventional style is always a major source of fashion inspiration for all the fusion-loving modern fashion queens out there. Let’s zoom right in and take a closer look at Triptii Dimri’s latest style statement.

Triptii Dimri always goes above and beyond when it comes to creating some of the most exceptionally fabulous fusion looks, and her latest ensemble was visual proof of this statement. It featured an electric blue coordinated set that was nothing short of awesome. The vibrant outfit, with its unique hue, also made the actress's complexion pop and glow. The ensemble included an intricately embellished, shimmery cropped top with an alluring neckline.

The Laila Majnu actress paired this with a matching high-waisted, floor-length skirt. The free-flowing silhouette of the long skirt, along with its unique asymmetrical design, was equally impressive. The stylish skirt also featured a sultry twist—a thigh-high side slit that added a touch of allure. But the fashion magic didn’t end there. In an unexpected twist, Dimri layered the bralette-like top with an oversized black, full-sleeved, long blazer, resulting in a look that has us super inspired by its resplendent outcome.

Advertisement

Triptii completed her comfortably chic outfit with gorgeous gold juttis, which gave the ensemble a modern ethnic twist. These footwear choices not only added to her look but were also a wise decision, given their comfort. The juttis perfectly complemented her accessories, resulting in a well-harmonized aesthetic that enhanced the Bulbbul actress’s incomparably stylish ensemble.

Furthermore, Triptii added unexpectedly unique traditional accessories to elevate her look. These choices complemented her ensemble while giving a luxe twist to her already classy outfit. The list included a statement gold traditional necklace with delicate droplets and a classic payal on her ankles. Even her well-manicured nails were precisely on point, completing the look with meticulous attention to detail.

Moreover, Dimri left her hair down, allowing it to flow gracefully down her back, styled into naturally wavy locks with dramatic, well-formed waves and a middle parting. This easy-to-manage hairstyle perfectly complemented her glamorous appearance.

Advertisement

To highlight her natural beauty, she opted for a soft makeup look with a luminous base and well-defined eyes. She added a hint of blush and bake, finishing off with a touch of lip gloss to give her lips a subtle shine.

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s latest fusion look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is a refreshing sight in green and golden saree as she graces Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer Singh