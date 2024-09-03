Fashion queens like Triptii Dimri never really shy away from experimenting with their looks, and that’s precisely what the Bad Newz actress did with her recent look. She wore a white midi dress with a matching floral blazer that looked like all things formal and fabulous. However, she also dared to give this look a monochromatic twist with statement black accessories like a classy and glossy Jimmy Choo worth Rs. 1,60,000.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and get inspired by the oh-so-charming display of pure fashion fabulousness presented by none other than Bollywood’s beloved Laila Majnu actress?

Triptii Dimri always goes above and beyond to hit the right mark with her fashion game. This was proven by her latest look. This supremely luxurious set, which was elegantly crafted by one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion mavens, Surya Sarkar, legit looked like a piece of art on the Bulbbul actress. The fitted masterpiece hugged her oh-so-enviable curves at just the right places, while visibly accentuating her well-toned frame.

The Animal actress’ latest all-white look undeniably made her look like a sharp distinguished sophisticated British lady in power. After all, the stunning white power suit and skirt were tailored perfectly. However, what made the blazer so very special was the fact that it had a modernized puffed-up half-sleeved design with shoulder pads and the sassiest floral embellishments that slayed.

She also wore a crisp white buttoned-up shirt with a high and collared neckline to enhance the formal appeal of the whole ensemble. This classy shirt was further tucked into a rather high-waisted and matching white knee-length skirt. Its overall bodycon silhouette helped make the outfit look extra formal and fabulous.

Further, Triptii completed her comfortably stylish outfit with contrasting chunky black formal loafers, approximately worth Rs. 69,602, which gave the ensemble a super sassy and chic twist. These shoes, known as ‘Jimmy Choo Diamond Tilda 140mm pumps’, not only added to her look but were also a very wise choice because of how comfortable they are. They also gave a monochromatic twist to the simply chic look.

Furthermore, Triptii also added minimalistic accessories to elevate her look, while also giving a monochromatic twist to her already classy ensemble. The list included earcuff-like earrings, classic studs, and matching rings on her fingers. She also picked a sassy black Jimmy Choo bag known as the ‘Diamond Medium Chaintop Handle Bag’. This classy pick, worth Rs. 1,60,000, added a luxe twist to the look.

Additionally, Dimri opted to wear her hair up. She created a distinctive style by striking her dark tresses into a high and well-formed bun with flicks on both sides of her face and a middle parting. It also featured a smooth back-combed foundation. This chic and easy-to-manage hairstyle perfectly matched her glamorous appearance and helped her beat the heat.

Moreover, she chose to highlight her natural beauty with a luminous makeup look. With a hint of blush, eyeshadow, black eyeliner, volumizing mascara, and a sheen-laden touch of pink lip gloss for a healthy shine on her lips. This ensemble beautifully displayed her inner glow.

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s latest white-and-black look? Are you feeling inspired? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

