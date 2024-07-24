Virushka’s casual couple style: Anushka Sharma wears Rs 17,070 maxi dress and Virat Kohli looks laidback in silver tee with khaki shorts

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, fondly called Virushka by their fans, are an elusive star couple who value their privacy. So, when the duo was spotted in London posing happily for their fans, their candid moment instantly went viral. But it’s their radiant and nonchalant couple style that caught our attention. We may be in the middle of a monsoon but their breezy attires capture the quintessential summer day vibes.

Expect nothing less than fireworks from the Bollywood diva and the cricket icon, even when they are in their most pared-back everyday looks. If you’re seeking stylish ways to slay with your boo, bookmark this look of Anushka and Virat now. But first, here are the details you’ll need to recreate their ensembles.

Anushka Sharma opts for a Rs. 17,070 orange floral maxi dress with ruffle detail

Bollywood’s leading starlet wore a flowy maxi dress that featured a vibrant patchwork floral print in warm hues of orange, yellow, purple, and pink, with delicate straps that were adorned with little ruffles and a skinny tie-up belt at the waist.

Anushka glowed flawlessly in a natural no-makeup look and sported a chic side-swept bob hairstyle. She accessorized the dress with a gold coin pendant necklace, small hoop earrings, and rings, which refined her relaxed and fresh look.

Affordable yet luxe for everyday wear, she dons the Moondive Maxi from Free People which costs Rs. 17,070. The billowy silhouette and zesty color palette complemented Anushka’s effervescent and statuesque personality.

Virat Kohli’s silver tee and tan shorts make for a sporty-chic, laidback look

Virat Kohli wore a silver glacier print Cloud Tee from Holloway which has a closed round neck and short sleeves that flaunted his tattooed arms. Super chic and high in performance, it’s a popular pick for athletes as the tee boasts of a supple cotton feel, crafted with moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric that even protects against the sun.

His silver tee was paired with a pair of khaki shorts and a matching baseball cap with the royal blue LA Dodgers logo. The cricket superstar’s salt and pepper signature beard and glasses with black frames further enhanced his easy-going charm.

Setting couple fashion trends

While most couples are leaning toward the twinning trend, Anushka’s boho-chic maxi dress and Virat’s muted yet sauve off-duty fit not only look fabulous side by side but also make them stand out as individuals. The couple’s outfits expertly exude their magnetic aura and personal style without resorting to mirroring each other.

Iconic in their own right yet better together, Anushka and Virat’s fashion choices have always been a topic of admiration. So, it’s no surprise that their fans couldn't help but gush over the couple’s adorable pictures from their recent London outing, dubbing them ‘King and Queen’.

If you prioritize comfort and are looking for ways to elevate your casual-chic wardrobe, or you’re heading for a romantic getaway with your beau; take notes from Anushka and Virat’s latest appearance on how to execute couple style effortlessly.

Are you swooning over Virushka’s casual-chic look too? Share your thoughts with us in the comments right away.

