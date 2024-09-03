Weekend might be far, but Ananya Panday’s David Koma black and purple dress is bringing all the party vibes now

Ananya Panday, the ever-stylish star, was recently spotted in the city promoting her upcoming web series, Call Me Bae. Known for her chic and youthful fashion choices, Ananya once again impressed us with her outfit, which featured a black and purple dress—a perfect example of how to do color blocking right.

Ananya’s knack for experimentation is evident in her sartorial choice for promotions this time around. She went for a breathtaking piece from David Koma’s spring-summer 2024 collection. The black mini dress had very thin straps and a square neckline fitting well with her frame.

With all that sheer fabric around the bust line, it was alluring enough to show just the right amount of skin. However, what really made this outfit stand out and distinct was a purple floor-length scarf attached to one sleeve of the dress.

The black mini dress had a simple design, but the net fabric used in the scarf added glamour to the otherwise basic dress. It draped smoothly over her shoulders, reaching the floor and creating a beautiful contrast with the black dress. The scarf featured a 3D purple flower resting on her shoulders, making the dress very feminine and unique.

To complement her unique dress, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan actress opted for round silver studs, adding a touch of subtle bling. She matched them with a silver ring. For footwear, the actress chose black pointed-toe heels from Aquazzura, which perfectly matched the outfit and added just the right amount of edge.

Advertisement

Ananya, for her make-up, kept it fresh and natural. Her eye make-up featured a touch of silver on nude eyeshadow to bring out the softness and glam in her eyes. Lips were tinted in nude color and cheeks with blushed were used to achieve a radiant glow whereas lashes thickly covered with mascara which made her eyes pop. Finally, she tied up her slick hair into a tidy bun making the entire appearance more elegant.

If you want to try color blocking, which refers to the process of using two opposite colors on the color wheel and combining them to create a single appearance, Ananya’s outfit would be an excellent starting point.

Black and purple work nicely as contrasting shades. Accessorize lightly for an even more effective look in which colors speak louder than words. This style tip would help anyone make a grand entrance anywhere they go, even if it is just for an informal gathering or a party where everyone is expected to have fun. It is sure to make you stand out in the crowd, just like Ananya did!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor dons boss lady look in pantsuit and we can't stop singing 'Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu'