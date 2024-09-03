Kareena Kapoor dons boss lady look in pantsuit and we can't stop singing 'Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu'

Today, September 3rd, Kareena Kapoor made a grand entrance at the trailer launch of her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders. The actress looked stunning in an elegant black suit that perfectly showcased her boss lady vibe.Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood’s OG fashionista, never misses a chance to put her best foot forward and her latest look is testament to our claim. Let's take a closer look at Kareena’s outfit.

Kareena's monochromatic features a dramatic single-breasted blazer with puffed and stiff shoulders, giving it a bold and formal look. This stylish piece was further enhanced by notched lapels, flap pockets, and front button closures, lending the jacket a classic appeal.

She paired the blazer with black, straight-fitted trousers, further accentuating her ensemble with a seamless and elegant touch. The combination of the structured blazer and sleek pants created a sharp, polished silhouette that truly embodied her boss lady persona.

The Jab We Met actress opted for classy golden earrings as her accessory of choice. She elevated her refined look by pairing her ensemble with black heels and sunglasses.

Kareena looked effortlessly stunning, thanks to her impeccable makeup, which featured a touch of blush on her cheeks, straight hair, and a nude glossy lip color. Soft kohl on her waterline blended with nude eyeshadow and on fleek eyeliner enhanced her look even more.

A well-tailored pantsuit like Kareena's is perfect for important business meetings or corporate events. It is also ideal for formal parties, high-profile events, or charity galas.

It's worth noting that fashion has evolved with the resurgence of the elegant pantsuit. Originally considered a business outfit, it has now transformed into a fashion staple that exudes sophistication and style.

Pantsuits are now not only confined to the walls of the office. This garment has been redesigned by designers with contemporary cuts, colors and fabrics.

Kareena Kapoor wearing black pantsuit for trailer launch looks professional as well as fashionable along with creating a good impact. Kareena dressed up in black formal wear and with least jewelry and makeup, showcased her impeccable fashion sense and set a new benchmark for formal wear. Bebo showed us how formal can be stylish too.

