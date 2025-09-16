Ajith Kumar to hike his salary to Rs 175 crore? Actor believes even simple stories need Rs 300-400 crore budget— REPORT

Ajith Kumar recently hit the big screens with the action comedy film Good Bad Ugly (GBU), which was a massive hit in theaters. As speculations about his next movie continue, the actor has reportedly hiked his remuneration.

Is Ajith Kumar increasing his salary with AK64?

According to the ongoing buzz on the internet, Ajith Kumar is expected to hike his salary from Rs 150 crore to Rs 175 crore for the tentatively titled AK64. Reportedly, the superstar considers that “even films with simple stories should be presented lavishly.”

Owing to this detail, the movie is likely to have a budget ranging between Rs 300 and 400 crore. However, there has been no official update about the actor’s salary from his team.

Following the success of Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar is said to be reuniting with director Adhik Ravichandran for his next project. The tentatively titled AK64 is likely to begin filming during the racing off-season, with the superstar focusing on his film until the next session begins.

Apparently, the upcoming movie is designed to appeal to all kinds of audiences, while GBU was made keeping only Ajith Kumar’s fanbase in mind.

Ajith Kumar’s recent movie

Ajith Kumar appeared in two movies this year. Initially, the superstar first starred in Vidaamuyarchi, an action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film followed the story of Arjun and Kayal, a Tamil couple living in Baku, heading for a divorce.

As Arjun took Kayal to her parents’ home, she was kidnapped by a mysterious group. Now, he must save his wife before time runs out and he loses her forever.

Apart from AK, the movie had Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and others in pivotal roles. The film received mixed reviews upon release and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Following the action thriller’s release, Ajith returned to the big screen in Good Bad Ugly. He played the role of a former gangster who must return to his old ways to rescue his son, who has been wrongfully framed by an adversary.

With Trisha as the female co-lead, the movie also featured Arjun Das, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and many others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salary of the actor is reported by Karthik DP on X. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

