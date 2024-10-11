Rob Lowe’s Diet: Low-carb, High-protein, Atkins Diet, And More

It’s said that how you take care of your health in your 20s and 30s matters a lot, as incorporating healthy lifestyle habits during this phase can have a long-term impact on your health. Rob Lowe, the beloved actor, understood this 30 years ago and has since then maintained a healthy and balanced diet to stay youthful and healthy. Rob Lowe’s diet is a classic example of “Less is more,” and that you can achieve your health and fitness goals by making subtle changes to your diet.

The heartthrob has entered the sixth decade of his life and still continues to make heads turn with his striking personality and good looks. Today, we’ll cover all about Rob Lowe’s low-carb diet and his rise to stardom! Let’s get started!

Who Is Rob Lowe?

Robert Hepler Lowe was born on March 17, 1964, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. He started his professional acting career at the tender age of 12 in a production of Sherlock Holmes. As he was determined to get the role, he left no stone unturned to grab it and called every local theatre to ask if there was a part for a child in the play. Later in 1979, he starred in the TV sitcom, A New Kind of Family.

His phenomenal acting didn’t go unnoticed and he landed a role in a made-for-TV drama movie, Thursday’s Child in 1983, which even earned him a nomination in the Golden Globe Award. This was just the beginning of Rob Lowe’s remarkable career — he went on to deliver roles in various superhit movies and shows, including The Outsiders, The Hotel New Hampshire, The Stand, The West Wing, Code Black, and many more.

With a career spanning over 45 years, Rob Lowe is an established name in the movie industry and has a massive fan following. As he turned 60 a few months ago, fans have been curious to know about what he eats in a day that makes him look so fit. And Rob feels more than delighted to share his diet plan. Let’s take a look at Rob Lowe’s diet below!

Rob Lowe’s Diet: A Glimpse into Atkins Diet

While in his 30s, Rob made it a point to focus on his health and change his dietary habits. He stated that he learned that he “couldn’t eat what he used to while staying fit.” This is why he switched to a low-carb and high-protein Atkins diet to transform his health.

As an active spokesperson of the Atkins brand since 2018, the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast host is all praises about the diet. He believes in eating healthy, saying a person is as good as what they eat. In an interview, he stated that he has been on the Atkins diet for many years now and that it has made a “big difference.”

In simple terms, the Atkins diet is all about adding a huge portion of protein and healthy fats into the diet, while restricting the intake of carbohydrates. The diet was developed by Robert C. Atkins, a cardiologist in the 1960s to help people lose weight without limiting their calorie intake too much.





The Atkins diet usually takes place in multiple phases:

During the first phase, which is called the induction, is characterized by limiting the intake of carbohydrates to 20 grams per day. This phase generally lasts for 14 days and includes eating high-fat and high-protein food items.

During phase 2, also known as balancing, a person adds more nuts, a little quantity of fruits, and low-carb veggies to the diet.

The third phase, known as fine-tuning, is characterized by adding more carbs to the diet.

The last phase, called maintenance is all about eating as many healthy carbs as you can without regaining weight.

When following the Atkins diet, a few items are restricted from being eaten, including:

Sugary foods

Refined grains

Fruits high in sugar: bananas, apples, pears (during the induction phase)

Vegetables loaded with starch (during the induction phase)

Legumes and lentils (during the induction phase)

Atkins diet encourages adding eggs, lean meat, seafood, low-carb veggies, whole grains, and nuts and seeds to the diet.

While the diet is quite popular among weight loss enthusiasts, incorporating the changes required to follow the diet should always be done after consulting a doctor. This is because research shows that going on a low-carb diet can cause health complications like dizziness, headache, weakness, gut problems, nausea, and nutritional deficiencies ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

So while Rob Lowe is a huge fan of the famous Atkins diet, it is important to note that everything, including from carbs to healthy proteins is necessary for one’s health. Hence, before you completely ditch carbs and follow a diet, remember to seek help from a professional.

In the case of Rob Lowe, the diet seems to benefit him, and he makes sure to eat nutritiously even when he is on set. Let’s see what the 60-year-old actor eats during his shoots!

Rob Lowe’s Meals When He’s Shooting

Celebrities often have to juggle between work and personal life and sometimes their healthy eating habits go for a toss, owing to their hectic schedules. But for the Bad Influence star, planning lunch meals has been easy. He calls himself the “creature of habit.”

He shared in an interview that he has meals that he cycles through. He has a Tostada salad with grilled chicken at least once a week. Some days, he would have seasoned chicken with coleslaw along with beans. Chicken kebabs with hummus and Greek salad often make their way into his lunch meals.

Proteins and low-carb is definitely the highlight of Rob Lowe’s diet but there’s one more thing he does to keep himself in shape and that’s staying hydrated. Rob drinks sparkling water and also consumes water with lemon to quench his thirst.

Rob Lowe’s Least Favorite Food

Sweet potatoes are something that Rob dreads eating — he confessed guiltily that he can’t “stand the taste” of sweet potatoes, as it looks like he is eating the “inside of a pumpkin.” Further, he candidly revealed that earlier he used to hate beetroot but now he likes them!

Rob Lowe’s Journey on Sobriety

Practising abstinence isn’t easy but Rob made it happen. He has been sober for more than 33 years now and feels grateful to the people who helped him quit alcohol. In an interview, he said that he hasn’t had a drink in 33 years and that’s a “huge thing” for him.

Rob Lowe’s Workout Plan

Rob Lowe loves working out and whenever he is not on the set, he plans on what to do for exertion. He shared that he is okay for all types of physical activities, be it running sprints on the track, paddling in the ocean, playing tennis, or going for a hike.

Rob Lowe’s Self-care Tips to Stay Healthy

For Rob Lowe, a healthy body and a happy heart can be achieved by being consistent with healthy lifestyle habits. According to him, it’s not a particular diet, but a way of life that can help one nourish oneself from within. He is a spokesperson for the Atkins low-carb diet because he has been following it for years now and finds it quite sustainable and easy.

Plus, he takes care of physical fitness, as it helps him relieve stress and calm his head. Adding to that, he focuses on having a good sleep, which further helps him stay fit. Good quality sleep not only calms one’s mind but also improves physical health by improving heart health and promoting a healthy weight ( 3 ).

Now that we have taken a look at Rob Lowe’s diet, it’s clear that the actor is determined to set some serious health and fitness goals for years to come. It’s not just a mere diet or physical activity that has helped him defy aging — it’s his holistic approach to his health that has paved the way for a healthy body and a happy mind. While we don’t encourage going on an Atkins diet (high-protein, low-carb diet) without medical supervision, we do encourage following a healthy lifestyle plan consistently to improve your overall health.

