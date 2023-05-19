Want to Burn Fat Quickly? Try This 5-Day Apple Diet for Weight Loss!

There is a famous proverb used specifically by our elders when we say no to an apple, and that is - 'an apple a day keeps the doctor away’. Apples are tasty, nutrient-dense fruits that not only satisfy your taste buds but also help you lose weight. Yes, you heard it right! This is the reason why the 5-day apple diet for weight loss has gained so much limelight. Apples are rich in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, and that makes them an excellent fruit for healthy weight management ( 1 ).

Apples have a sweet taste and are known as one of the healthiest fruits. Why? This is because they are packed with phytochemicals and fiber. They are a boon for your health as they regulate insulin levels in the body, promote weight loss, and keep your heart healthy by lowering cholesterol levels ( 1 ). Hence, it is safe to say that an apple diet can not only help you lose weight but also keep various health ailments at bay. If you have been meaning to lose weight in five days to get into a slim dress for a party, you have come to the right place. Here we have explained in detail about the 5-days apple diet plan to shed pounds.

What Is the Apple Diet?

As the name implies, this is a low-calorie diet plan, which majorly comprises apples. When you follow this diet, on day 1, you'll need to include apples in all three meals of the day. The following days, the diet gets a bit more varied and you can add vegetables, other fruits, proteins, fruit juices, and smoothies to your diet. But apples still remain the major constituent of the meals. This apple detox diet can help you burn fat quickly and see yourself getting fitter in the blink of an eye. Let's check out this diet!

How to Follow the 5-Day Apple Diet for Weight Loss

You might think that an apple detox diet is extremely difficult to follow, but that's not true. Initially, you might want to indulge in eating your favorite junk food. But do not give in to the urge of eating processed food — focus on your weight loss goal, and change your thoughts from 'I can't do this, I love junk food, so one bite won't harm me' to 'I have to keep myself healthy, and I'll do whatever it takes to achieve my weight loss goals'. Changing thought patterns can help you resist the temptation to eat junk food.

Caution: Apples are generally considered safe for everyone to consume, but if you suffer from any medical problem like diabetes, IBS, etc., it would be better if you consult a health practitioner and understand if this diet will work for you or not. Also, do not take any health symptoms lightly when you are following the diet — if you experience extreme weakness or dizziness, stop the diet immediately and visit a doctor.

Advertisement

In the 5-day apple weight loss diet, people are required to eat only apples and take healthy fluids on day one. The menu for the following days includes a diet consisting of fruits and other healthy foods. Having said that, dieters should not consume more than 1200 calories when on an apple diet for weight loss. Have a look at the diet plan below:

Day 1

Breakfast: 2 apples

Lunch: 1 apple

Dinner: 3 apples

Benefits

As said above, apples are a powerhouse of nutrients that can help you accelerate the weight loss process ( 1 ). It is important to drink plenty of water throughout the day as water also helps promote weight loss, irrespective of the diet you are taking ( 2 ).

Day 2

Breakfast: 1 apple and a glass of almond milk (unsweetened) or skim milk

Lunch: 1 apple, 1 avocado, salad (preferably add cucumber, spinach, tomatoes, and carrots to the salad). Make the salad more interesting by topping it with nuts and dressing it with a teaspoon of olive oil.

Dinner: 2 apples

Benefits

Almond milk is low in calories and is packed with the goodness of vitamin D and calcium. Almond-based products can help decrease body weight and make you achieve weight loss goals ( 3 ). According to a study, people who eat salads regularly are better able to meet their daily requirements of vitamin C, and other healthy nutrients ( 4 ). Vitamin C reduces inflammation in the body and its antioxidant properties help keep obesity at bay ( 5 ). Likewise, vitamin E may help lower body weight ( 6 ). The combination of cucumber, tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, and carrots is amazing for weight management ( 7 ), ( 8 ), ( 9 ), ( 10 ). Olive oil regulates blood pressure and is a great choice for weight loss management ( 11 ).

Day 3

Breakfast: 1 apple, 2 slices of multigrain/whole-grain bread, 2 boiled eggs

Advertisement

Lunch: 1 apple and salad (cucumber, onion, tomato, salt, and pepper)

or

1 apple and a bowl of vegetable soup

Evening snack: 1 cup of low-fat yogurt

Dinner: 1 apple and a bowl of lentil soup or you can also have an apple with a salad, consisting of turkey bacon, broccoli, and carrots.

Benefits

Eggs satiate hunger and also help enhance weight loss ( 12 ). Whole grains lower the risk of weight gain and prevent obesity( 13 ). Yogurt possesses healthy nutrients that help promote weight loss and also play an important role in glycemic control ( 14 ). Lentils are packed with polyphenols that help maintain body weight in obese people ( 15 ).

Day 4

Day 4 of the 5-day apple diet for weight loss involves consuming more filling foods such as vegetables and fruits. Don't forget to drink water and detox drinks as that will also help you feel full. In the evening, you can have a cup of green tea or black tea.

Breakfast: 1 apple and a glass of freshly prepared kale smoothie

Lunch: 1 apple and a bowl of grilled vegetables

or

1 apple and a bowl of vegetable soup

Post-lunch snack: 1 fruit (preferably orange or a bowl of small watermelon)

Dinner: 1 apple and a veg wrap

Benefits

Kale is considered a superfood that helps in the reduction of weight and makes you slimmer ( 16 ). Vegetable soups help prevent cardiovascular problems and promote weight loss ( 17 ).

Day 5

On day 5, you might feel a bit lethargic because of being on a strict diet. That's why you can include fresh fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats in your diet plan and feel energetic.

Breakfast: 1 apple and a boiled egg

Lunch: 1 apple and a bowl of grilled vegetables

Post-lunch snack: A handful of almonds or a fruit (orange or peach)

Evening snack: A cup of green tea and 2 digestive biscuits

Advertisement

Dinner: 1 apple and baked fish

or

1 apple and chili kidney beans

Benefits

Both green tea and fish have positive effects on the weight loss process and can be added to the diet to burn calories ( 18 ), ( 19 ).

This was the amazing 5-day apple diet for weight loss. Make the best use of this diet and see yourself losing weight in no time.

What Can You Eat During the Apple Diet

Eating an apple for weight loss is a great option, but you can add other food items too to make your plate look more palatable. Below are some food items you can add to your diet when following an apple detox diet:

Seasonal fruits and fresh vegetables

Lean proteins like fish, lean beef, tofu, lean turkey, soy chunks, peanut butter, mushrooms, poultry, and chicken without skin

Healthy fats & oils — you can add mustard oil, olive oil, or avocado oil to your diet. However, make sure to use unrefined oils and not go overboard with these oils when adding them to your meals.

Herbs & spices — you can enrich the taste of your meals by adding mint leaves, thyme, ginger, onion powder, fennel, cumin, coriander, turmeric, mustard seeds, sesame, fenugreek, etc.

Healthy beverages like fresh coconut water, smoothies, detox drinks, buttermilk, ginger ale, fresh fruit juices, and fresh vegetable juices

Biscuits & bread — you can add wholegrain or multigrain bread or biscuits to your weight loss meal.

Low-fat dairy products like yogurt, milk, and cheese — however, consume these foods in moderation.

In this 5-day weight loss diet, you can include the above-mentioned foods and satisfy your taste buds.

This weight loss diet plan will work only if you refrain from eating unhealthy fats, junk food, and full-fat dairy. Let's discuss some of the food items that you should not eat when following an apple diet for weight loss.

What Foods Should You Avoid During the Apple Diet

Sugar-laden & unhealthy beverages like packaged fruit juices, soft drinks, packaged coconut water, packaged smoothies, and alcohol

Unhealthy fats & oils like butter, mayonnaise, refined oils, and lard

Proteins, including skinned chicken, processed meat, pork, and beef

Full-fat dairy products like cheese, yogurt, and milk

What Are the Benefits of the Apple Diet?

Are apples good for weight loss? The answer is yes! How? Read on to know how apples speed up the weight loss process:

Advertisement

1. It is essential to keep a note of the glycemic value of the foods that you eat when you are trying to lose weight. Low GI foods help prevent diabetes and also keep weight in check ( 20 ). For the unversed, the glycemic index refers to the rating scale for foods rich in carbohydrates, and the rating shows how much blood glucose levels rice two hours after consuming a particular food. If you want to stay protected from diseases like diabetes, then avoid foods that are high on the glycemic index scale. Try to eat low-GI foods to prevent the onset of diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers ( 21 ). Apples are low on the glycemic index and help in weight management ( 22 ).

2. This diet contains foods that are easily available in the market and are not heavy on the pocket. So, you can easily follow this diet without worrying about the ingredients or increased meal costing.

3. Apples are filling and that can help you curb hunger pangs and avoid binge eating.

4. Apples are highly nutritious and protect you from various health ailments such as asthma, heart problems, diabetes, and obesity ( 1 ).

What Are the Side Effects of the Apple Diet?

As nutritious as the apple diet is, it can also cause a few side effects, as discussed below:

1. People who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, commonly known as IBS, should follow the apple diet with caution. Apples contain fructose and can cause bloating and abdominal discomfort in some people ( 23 ). So, if you have abdominal problems, consult your doctor before trying the apple diet.

2. You may experience mood swings initially, as this diet will make you leave all the junk food behind and restrict calories.

3. You may feel fatigued for the first two days because you'll be eating only apples along with a few veggies.

Conclusion

Apples are truly a boon for the world — they have a delicious taste and their numerous health benefits make them an impeccable fruit. When trying to lose weight in a short span of time, follow the apple diet for weight loss. You'll also need to stay away from processed foods, high-fat dairy, and unhealthy beverages and keep yourself stress-free as much as possible to make the diet work more effectively.

Advertisement

Sources:

1. Apple phytochemicals and their health benefits

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC442131/

2. Drinking water is associated with weight loss in overweight dieting women independent of diet and activity

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18787524/

3. Almonds vs complex carbohydrates in a weight reduction program

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14574348/

4. Salad and raw vegetable consumption and nutritional status in the adult US population: results from the Third National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16963344/#:~:text=Conclusions%3A%20Salad%20consumers%20tended%20to,being%20well%20absorbed%20from%20salad.

5. Vitamin C in the treatment and/or prevention of obesity

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25866299/

6. Vitamin E As a Potential Interventional Treatment for Metabolic Syndrome: Evidence from Animal and Human Studies

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5496953/

7. Health Beneficial Effects of Cucumber

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/351580539_Health_Beneficial_Effects_of_Cucumber

8. Tomato juice supplementation in young women reduces inflammatory adipokine levels independently of body fat reduction

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25837214/

9. Randomised Clinical Trial: Calorie Restriction Regimen with Tomato Juice Supplementation Ameliorates Oxidative Stress and Preserves a Proper Immune Surveillance Modulating Mitochondrial Bioenergetics of T-Lymphocytes in Obese Children Affected by Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7019306/

10. Carrot Consumption Frequency Associated with Reduced BMI and Obesity through the SNP Intermediary rs4445711

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8538500/

11. Consumption of extra virgin olive oil improves body composition and blood pressure in women with excess body fat: a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28808791/

12. Egg breakfast enhances weight loss

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2755181/

13. The Relationship between Whole Grain Intake and Body Weight: Results of Meta-Analyses of Observational Studies and Randomized Controlled Trials

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6627338/

14. The Potential Role of Yogurt in Weight Management and Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27332081/

15. Polyphenol-Rich Lentils and Their Health Promoting Effects

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5713359/

16. Awareness, Knowledge and Attitude towards ‘Superfood’ Kale and Its Health Benefits among Arab Adults

Advertisement

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8782012/

17. Weight loss effects from vegetable intake: a 12-month randomised controlled trial

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4086735/

18. The effects of green tea on weight loss and weight maintenance: a meta-analysis

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19597519/

19. Dietary fish as a major component of a weight-loss diet: effect on serum lipids, glucose, and insulin metabolism in overweight hypertensive subjects

https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article/70/5/817/4729086

20. Effect of the glycemic index of the diet on weight loss, modulation of satiety, inflammation, and other metabolic risk factors: a randomized controlled trial

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24787494/

21. Low-glycemic load diets: how does the evidence for prevention of disease measure up?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3058718/

22. Effect of Apple Consumption on Postprandial Blood Glucose Levels in Normal Glucose Tolerance People versus Those with Impaired Glucose Tolerance

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9223382/

23. Is Fructose Malabsorption a Cause of Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4729202/