Lauren Ash Weight Loss: How the ‘Superstore’ Star Shed Pounds Amidst Illness

Lauren Elizabeth Ash is a popular Canadian actress, comedian, and musician, best known for her roles in sitcoms such as Dina Fox in Superstore and Lexi Rhodes in Not Dead Yet. She has earned several accolades, including Best Performance by Female in Television and Feature Film, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She is a two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner for Best Female Improviser. Apart from her professional accomplishments and rewards, Lauren Ash’s weight loss journey and health issues have been a topic of insightful discourse.

Born on February 4, 1983, the 41-year-old personality, herself spilled the beans and opened up about her struggles with weight gain, weight loss, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and persistent health illness.

Today, she flaunts her toned-down appearance with her head held high and advocates body positivity. With great spirits, the actress backlashes everyone who once body-shamed her after losing weight. Come along to know the inside story of her struggles and resilience.

Who Is Lauren Ash?

Lauren Ash is renowned among television audiences for her roles in Superstore, Almost Heroes, and Not Dead Yet. She kickstarted her television career in 2005 with Video on Trial, The Wilkinsons, and Runaway. In 2007, she made her film debut with Lars and the Real Girl.

Throughout her career course, Ash has received several awards, starting right from the Canadian Comedy Award winner for Best Female Improviser in 2006, Best Female Performances in 2012 and 2015, and the Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2015.

Advertisement

From 2018 to 2020, Lauren was the voice behind characters starring in a few American and Canadian animated television series. Since 2020, the Canadian star has co-hosted her podcast, True Crime and Cocktails with Christy Oxborrow, her cousin. In 2023, she kickstarted her musical career by releasing two of her singles.

After fans asked about her weight loss, the TV star began advocating for body positivity. Scroll down to know the true story behind her slimmer physique.

Lauren Ash’s Weight Loss Journey: How Did She Shed Pounds?

In 2023, after the increase in the speculations that the actress opted for a weight loss surgical treatment, Lauren Ash talked about her extreme weight loss and living with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a complex condition characterized by elevated androgen levels, small cysts on one or both ovaries and menstrual irregularities ( 1 ).

She highlighted when her frame appeared larger, countless people involved themselves in her well-being, whereas when she transformed herself into a slimmer frame, they were concerned about her health. Clapping back all rumors and speculations, Lauren affirmed that her weight loss wasn’t the result of any surgical procedure, Ozempic, crash, or extreme diet. And, there’s no secret she is hiding.

Advertisement

The Canadian diva lost weight by getting rid of the extreme stress, resulting from her lifestyle. She was amazed at how a human body grasps onto when in a protracted state of rigidity. Research states that stress and obesity are interrelated, and one leads to the other. As stress disturbs the equilibrium of the human physiological balance, it impacts diet and lifestyle ( 2 ).

Later, she revealed that the reason behind her gaining weight was a chronic illness that she was simultaneously battling.

Read More: Letitia Dean Weight Loss: How She Dropped 2 Stones & 4 Dress Sizes

What Kind of Health Issue Did Lauren Ash Have?

Amid weight loss criticism, Lauren Ash opened up about her chronic illness. She was diagnosed with PCOS and has been silently struggling with it since June 2022. Through a social media post, she also mentioned undergoing emergency surgery for cysts on her right ovary due to PCOS.

It is a very frustrating process for the patient and is associated with infertility, obesity, metabolic syndrome, impaired glucose tolerance, type 2 diabetes, depression, and cardiovascular risk ( 3 ).

Advertisement

While defining the toll that PCOS has taken on her over the years, she spoke about her struggles to shoot an episode of Superstore. She revealed that the uniform that she wore as ‘Dina’ didn’t fit her. It had to be modified because her body was then full of gas as a result of the laparoscopic surgery that improves ovarian responsiveness to successive ovulation induction agents ( 4 ).

Unfolding her persistent illness amid weight loss and harrowing health journey, Lauren slammed back all sorts of insanity, accusations, and assumptions made by the audience. She further expressed that living with a chronic illness can take years or a lifetime to get it in line. Today, she is happy that her body is strong and healthy.

What was Lauren Ash’s Weight Loss Diet Plan?

Despite her health issues, Lauren publicly explained that she didn’t go on any diet or nutrition. She confessed the same earlier, but was labeled a ‘liar’.

She was body shamed post weight loss and was being told that she was no longer a role model. In response, The True Crime and Cocktails podcast host clapped back at the critics saying that she has always celebrated her body, no matter the size. It didn’t matter whether she was in her larger or slimmer frame, people were always concerned about her health. That was the time when Ash started to feel that there was no winning as a woman.

Advertisement

In fact, the Canadian star never promoted weight loss. Due to her persistent health issues, her body expanded and contracted. Nevertheless, she is glad to walk on earth for a longer life.

What Was Lauren Ash’s Workout Routine?

The Not Dead Yet actress shared her before and after treatment photos, accompanied by a candid open letter to fans and critics. She clearly mentioned that she doesn’t owe any kind of explanation to anyone about her body.

Lauren neither opted for any strict diet. She simply accredits her weight loss to certain changes she made after a personal loss. The loss indirectly helped her understand the importance of eliminating stress from her life at all costs. In addition, she chooses to prioritize her own needs and wants.



According to research, stress increases one’s risk for a variety of diseases. However, the human body holds substantial power to decrease the effects of stress and improve their mental health and psychosocial well-being ( 5 ).

In one of the interviews, the Candian star spoke about her fitness secrets. She said that she works out with her personal trainer. She believes that fitness is not only a vital part of managing her illness but also important enough to stay healthy throughout life. Fitness or physical activity reduces the risk of chronic diseases and premature death. It is also associated with improved psychological well-being, as it helps in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression ( 6 ).

Advertisement

Along with her trainer, Lauren mixes circuit training with strength training and practices yoga for additional detox. Circuit training is a form of resistance training that is less physically challenging.

It helps in improving aerobic fitness, body composition, and muscular strength ( 7 ). On the other hand, yoga is regarded as one of the best methods to prevent as well as manage stress and stress-induced disorders ( 8 ).

Lauren Ash Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

Lauren Ash’s weight loss story and personal health battles taught her great lessons. She learned how important it is to live because life is short. Lauren’s toned-down appearance was not the result of surgery or extreme dieting, but all about eliminating daily stress.

Undoubtedly, she is a lady of resilience, advocating body positivity as much as possible. Her triumphs over mental and physical health and weight loss story have truly been a source of inspiration for those facing similar battles. The actress believes that beauty exists everywhere within you!

Sources

1. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3737989/

2. Obesity and Stress: A Contingent Paralysis

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9362746/

3. Polycystic Ovarian Disease

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459251/

4. Laparoscopic ovarian drilling: An alternative but not the ultimate in the management of polycystic ovary syndrome

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4367066/

5. Life Stress and Health: A Review of Conceptual Issues and Recent Findings

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5066570/

6. Health benefits of physical activity: the evidence

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1402378/

7. Circuit Training

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8145598/

8. Health Impacts of Yoga and Pranayama: A State-of-the-Art Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3415184/