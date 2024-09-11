Rebel Wilson Weight Loss of 80 lbs: Ozempic, Protein, Exercise, Etc.

Rebel Wilson’s memoir, Rebel Rising has been making rounds everywhere. The book talks about her journey to success and self-love. The book also reflects on her health struggles and health journey. The Bridesmaids star has always been open about her health struggles and lost about 80 lbs a few years ago to reach her goal weight of 165 lbs. She declared 2020 to be her “year of health,” and started focusing on diet and exercise to lose weight .

However, a few years later, she again gained some weight. Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey has its share of ups and downs, but if there’s one thing that’s constant, it’s her sheer motivation to never give up. By changing her relationship with food, indulging in regular workouts, and using Ozempic, she managed to lose weight. In this article, we’ll cover all the aspects of Rebel’s fitness journey! Let’s get started!

Who Is Rebel Wilson?

Rebel Wilson, born Melanie Elizabeth Bownds, grew up in Australia. She was excellent at studies and achieved a rank of 99.3 in High School along with second place in the state in Food Technology. Her teacher motivated her to enter an academic competition named Tournament of Minds, which helped her gain more confidence.

Being brilliant at academics, Rebel wanted to become a mathematician. She went to the University of New South Wales and pursued a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws degree. Eventually, her plan changed and she decided to become a lawyer but was apprehensive of corporate life. It might sound awkward but when she got malaria on a trip to Africa, she used to get hallucinations, where she saw herself winning an Oscar for the best actress award. This encouraged her to pursue a career in acting, and the rest, as they say, is history!

Wilson then started writing and producing musical comedy series and made small appearances in shows like Thank God You're Here and Talkin' 'Bout Your Generation. However, she wasn’t content with the small roles she was getting. Her first breakthrough came with the movie Bridesmaids, in which she played Brynn. Her phenomenal acting skills got her the recognition she truly deserved and she bagged various other roles in movies and TV shows, including Pitch Perfect, Workaholics, Senior Year, and so on.

Speaking of her dating life, she is currently with Ramona Agruma and publicly disclosed the relationship she shares with her in 2022.

Rebel is also an advocate of body positivity. She is known for her plus-sized figure, and she never let it come across the way of her acting career.

She once revealed that she felt bigger girls did much better in comedy roles, as they were easier to laugh at, and so she felt lucky to have her body type. She further revealed that during the filming of Pitch Perfect, the producers didn’t allow her to lose any more weight, as they wanted her to stay the same size as she is. However, when the filming was over, she resorted to a healthy diet plan and workout routine to achieve her fitness goals.

She declared 2020 to be her “year of health,” as she embarked on a journey to lose 60 lbs. Here’s all about Rebel Wilson’s weight loss journey below!

Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss Timeline: How She Lost 77 Lbs During “Year of Health?”

The Pitch Perfect star wanted to transform herself and thus gave herself a full year to work on her health and fitness, during which she did the following:

Workout:

Wilson made sure that she walked every day to stay fit. Her approach to fitness was simple yet effective — she appreciated the fact that she could walk anywhere, regardless of the location, which was important as she was always busy due to her filming schedule.

She expressed in an interview that for her workout is all about moving your body and keeping the blood pumping. She further added that if one wants to be the next “Thor,” then maybe they can train hard but for a regular person, a simple brisk walk is also healthy.

We can’t help but agree with the 44-year-old actor, as walking is known to have a lot of benefits, with weight loss management being just one of them. According to a study, walking on a regular basis for a short or long-term duration can help prevent cardio, metabolic, orthopedic, and neurological disorders ( 1 ).

Moreover, walking also helps people lose body fat, thereby accelerating the weight loss process ( 2 ). Hence, it is safe to say that doing walking as a part of cardiovascular exercise can lead to a lot of health benefits.

Although as simple as it sounds, every exercise routine needs consistency, which Rebel knew perfectly. That’s why, she made sure to work out six days a week for at least an hour. She would walk alone while listening to a podcast or make her personal trainer join her.

She also did stair sprints along with bouts with battle ropes to work her muscles. This consistent fitness routine helped her lose weight quickly. Once she reached her goal weight, she didn’t stop with her walking routine. Plus, she indulged in Epsom salt bath soaks to rejuvenate her senses and soothe her muscles.

Diet:

The Bachelorette star revealed in an interview that earlier she underestimated the value of a good diet and growing up, she would eat junk several times a week. Plus, she believed that even if she consumes too many calories, one “tough workout session” will burn all those calories. But all those myths got busted for her when she planned her diet during the “Year of Health” — this was the year when she stuck to a diet of 1500 calories or less.

One of the foundations of weight loss is calorie deficit — in simpler terms, calorie deficit is all about consuming fewer calories than you burn. The benefits of a calorie-deficit diet are plenty, including weight management, better metabolism , reduced inflammation, and so on ( 3 ), ( 4 ).

Later, when she lost weight, she increased her calorie intake to 2,500 calories per day. In addition to a low-calorie diet, Rebel indulges in a high-protein diet, as it helps her curb her appetite. It is common knowledge that protein helps build muscles, but apart from that, it helps with weight management, too. Research demonstrates that protein intake helps curb appetite and decrease ghrelin (a hunger hormone that increases food intake), thereby helping people lose weight ( 5 ).

Wilson admitted that she doesn’t like to eat “clean” every day and consumes everything “mindfully.”

After her “Year of health” was over and she reached her fitness goals, she started adding snacks like ice cream and chocolate into her diet regimen. But she made sure to consume these snacks occasionally to give a treat to her taste buds. She loves consuming tacos with avocados and shredded carrots as snacks.

From one year of her fitness journey, Wilson learned how to process her emotions to make her eating habits better, and that’s what helped her change her life for the better.

But it wasn’t just her diet and workout habits that made her shed pounds, Rebel also took help from Ozempic, the popular weight loss drug among celebrities to slim down (more on that below!)

Rebel Wilson Took Ozempic for Weight Loss

Just like other celebrities, namely Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Schumer, and so on, Rebel too has opened up about using Ozempic (a drug for controlling type 2 diabetes) for weight loss. Wilson used this weight loss drug to sustain her lost weight. Wilson is a die-hard fan of sweets and knew that this could be one of the biggest roadblocks to maintaining her lost weight, hence she resorted to Ozempic for a brief period of time and quit it later on.

Rebel Wilson’s Struggles with PCOS

In the year 2019, during a visit to a doctor, Wilson learned that she has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) , a hormonal disorder characterized by enlarged ovaries with small cysts. The condition is a common contributor to infertility and can cause symptoms like irregular menstruation, acne, and weight gain ( 6 ).

Wilson’s doctor asked her to get healthier if she wanted to have a child — at that time, the actress thought it was quite rude of her doctor to say that but she realized that she had to work on herself for her future kid/s. And that’s what really inspired her to make healthy choices and build a healthy lifestyle for herself.

She Gained Weight Again Recently

Recently, Wilson opened up about regaining over 20 pounds that she had lost. She stated that she was so comfortable and content in her relationship that she forgot about everything else. She didn’t focus on personal training and ate whatever she wanted including junk, which resulted in weight gain.

Plus, she was so stressed out before the release of her memoir that she started eating more desserts. Although this made her regain some pounds, when she reflected on her journey, she couldn’t feel anything but “proud” — her memoir is a hit, after all!

Rebel Wilson’s Thoughts on Her Weight Loss Journey

Rebel feels on top of the world after indulging in healthy habits and losing weight. She could see how people’s behavior toward her changed after they noticed a change in her appearance. In an interview, she spoke about how she got “a lot of attention” after losing weight and candidly said she got more attention for her toned physique than any movie she has ever done.

She revealed that her weight loss journey helped her understand how people treat others, further stating that when you are bigger, people don’t necessarily look twice at you, but now that she is in good shape, people are kind enough to help her with chores like holding doors and carry groceries to the car.

Even though she knew that the attention she got was quite “superficial,” she thoroughly enjoyed it.

Rebel Wilson’s Advice to Those Trying to Get Fitter

The American actress has been honest that her weight loss journey wasn’t easy. She took to Instagram to share what she thinks about physical health and fitness goals and stated that some days could feel so frustrating that all you would want is to give up and be annoyed at the lack of progress.

However, good things take time so one should give a little bit of effort every day. We absolutely agree with Rebel Wilson, as weight loss journeys can seem daunting at first but once we become consistent with our plan, we can achieve our goal easily.

Rebel Wilson’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before:

After:

Rebel Wilson’s “Year of Health” gave her a newfound confidence and helped her become a healthier version of herself. For a year, she resorted to a healthy diet and moderate exercise to keep extra pounds away and shed fat. There are many key takeaways from Rebel Wilson’s weight loss journey — number one being the importance of patience and consistency.

She didn’t give up and even though she regained some of the weight later on, she didn’t fuss over it, instead, made it a point to resort to healthy eating habits again to slough that fat. Her story is a testament to resilience and dedication and proves that even by going slow and steady, one can achieve their health and fitness goals.

