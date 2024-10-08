Eva Marcille’s Weight Loss Journey: How the Divorce Affected Her Health

For Eva Marcille, America's Next Top Model fame, losing weight became a bane rather than a boon — all because of the negativity that followed after she got slimmer. Recently, she opened up about the factors leading to her weight loss, revealing that it was all due to her divorce from Michael Sterling. Marriages are tough and divorce is even tougher — and Eva Marcille’s weight loss story revolves around her personal problems. Get to know all about Eva Marcille’s professional journey along with the reasons why she lost weight below!

Who Is Eva Marcille?

Born in Los Angeles, California, Eva was keen on modeling from a young age. She was 19 when she won the third season of America’s Next Top Model, due to which she also had to leave her school, Clark Atlanta University.

Post her win, she started appearing on the cover of various elite magazines, including Women’s Health and Fitness, IONA, Essence, and Brides Noir.

The popular model has also walked the runway for various shows, such as Marc Bouwer Fall 2005, Deborah Lindquist Spring 2006, L.A. Fashion Week's Monarchy Collection Fall 2007, and many more.

She was already an established model when she joined the cast of an American soap opera, The Young and the Restless in 2008. She further rose to fame with the reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired from 2018 to 2021. Apart from that, Eva Marcille has also appeared in numerous music videos and movies and is one of the most successful models.

She is always in the limelight for magazine covers, appearances on shows, and movies. In 2023, her personal life took a hit when her divorce got finalized with Michael Sterling. The couple had been married for almost 6 years and splitting up with her partner made her feel devastated, which eventually led to her dramatic weight loss (more on that below!)

Eva Marcille’s Weight Loss: Reason Explained

Going through a divorce is not easy — it can lead to various negative feelings and take a toll on anyone’s physical and mental health, and that’s what happened with the 39-year-old model. In a recent interview, Eva shared that going through a serious life change had a major impact on her, due to which she started losing weight.

The reality TV star further said that she started receiving a lot of hateful messages after becoming slim and had to disable her comments on her social media account to not let negativity consume her, so she’s able to be at peace with herself.

Talking about her drastic weight loss amid divorce, she revealed that going through a divorce is hard and compared the separation process with “stomach flu,” stating one gets skinny afterward. She further stated that she was “depressed” through the entire process and was trying to rediscover herself.

Sharing details about this traumatic time, she revealed that she was navigating various complexities, trying to understand who is she. She stated that she felt she was nobody’s “wife” anymore and if she took the tag of “Top Model” away, she wouldn’t know who is she. All these thoughts might have consumed her mind and made her lose weight.

It’s true when people say, “Getting stressed can wreak havoc on health,” as science backs it too. According to a study, stress can cause changes in food intake behavior and fat storage, leading to weight changes (weight loss or weight gain) ( 1 ).

Even after this drastic change in her personal life and losing weight, Eva continues to have a positive outlook toward life most of the time. However, she admits to getting hurt by “words.” In an interview, she said that even though she tries to be “positive” and find her cup “half-full,” negative words still hurt her.

Eva Marcille’s Diet And Workout Routine to Stay Fit And Healthy

The reality star takes care of her health and fitness by indulging in a workout routine and staying healthy.

The Sister Code star loves going for a run and thoroughly enjoys this cardio activity. Going for a run helps boost mental stimulation, strengthens bones and muscles, and aids with weight loss ( 2 ), ( 3 ).

Talking about her diet, the famous model loves starting her day with a cup of coffee. For lunch, she usually consumes Hawaiian-style rib eye steak, baked potatoes, and salad. As snacks, the star loves munching on sandwiches or crab fingers.

Eva is a huge fan of drinking a glass of wine before going to bed. She swears by the benefits of drinking plenty of water throughout the day and including whole foods and proteins in her diet.

Eva Marcille’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before:

After:

Eva Marcille’s weight loss story isn’t a result of any diet plan or Ozempic. Instead, it’s a result of stress and negative thoughts that follow post an unforgettable and painful event. The star’s weight loss wasn’t intentional and her health journey reminds us to be positive even when are dealing with a traumatic life experience.

We know it’s easier said than done, however, there is scientific proof that too much stress can cause weight fluctuations in one’s body, which in turn can invite more serious health problems including malnutrition, obesity, diabetes, and even noticeable weight loss. Hence, if you are stressed out due to something and are not able to figure things out yourself, don’t shy away from seeking professional help. After all, “Health is wealth!”

