Charles Barkley’s Weight Loss: How He Lost 60 lbs with Mounjaro

Charles Barkley, one of the best professional basketball players, lost around 60 lbs in a span of six months with the help of Mounjaro, a popular weight loss drug among celebrities. The NBA analyst has dealt with weight fluctuations throughout his career and gained weight right before the 1984 NBA draft. But that didn’t stop him from having a great career.

However, recently, when his doctor gave him a wake-up call and asked him to lose weight, that’s when the professional player decided to take matters into his own hands and make his health a priority. What motivated one of the best power forwards in NBA history to embark on a fitness journey? Let’s unveil everything about Charles Barkley's weight loss journey here, but before we move on to the nitty-gritty of his weight loss journey, let’s take a look at his personal life and professional accomplishments.

Who Is Charles Barkley?

Charles Barkley was born in Leeds, Alabama, U.S., and played collegiate basketball for the Auburn Tigers. During this time period as well, he struggled to manage his weight, but his excellency in the sport showed flawlessly and he became a treat to everyone’s eyes, owing to his excellent playing techniques. His fans gave him nicknames such as, “Sir Charles,” “Crisco Kid,” and “The Round Mound of Rebound” due to his skills and physical size.

Advertisement

He played at the center position during his college days and Birmingham Post-Herald named him the SEC Player of the Decade for the 1980s. After a few years, Charles made himself eligible for the 1984 NBA draft. He won various awards and accolades for his impeccable performances and contribution to the sport and is regarded as one of the most influential power forwards in NBA history.

Name: Charles Wade Barkley

Birthdate: February 20, 1963

Age: 61

Birth Place: Leeds, Alabama, U.S.

NBA Draft: 1984: 1st round, 5th overall pick, Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers

Position: Power forward/small forward

Charles Barkley's Weight Loss Journey Explained

Barkley has reportedly lost 60 lbs, and his doctor motivated him to do so. In an interview, he mentioned that his doctor asked him to lose excess weight — further, he added that his doctor told him that there are a lot of fat people who are young but no fat old people as they are already dead. This might sound extreme but it urged the player to get serious about his health and burn fat to improve his quality of life.

Advertisement

He started his weight loss journey when he weighed 352 lbs and reached 290 within a few months. The basketball player openly admitted to taking Mounjaro (tirzepatide), an antidiabetic medication that helps improve blood sugar levels and also promotes weight loss ( 1 ).

Read More: How Jennifer Aniston’s Workout Routine Keeps Her in Shape at 55

Although it’s one of the most popular drugs among celebrities for weight loss, its use without supervision and expert advice is not recommended. Some of the common side effects of Mounjaro are nausea, upset stomach, decreased appetite, and vomiting ( 1 ). Hence, it’s always advised to consult a doctor before taking any weight loss medication.

When asked in an interview if he knows what the drug actually does to the body, he laughingly said “no” and admitted to not knowing what it does.

Charles Barkley Weight Loss Diet And Fitness Routine

Although Charles has not spilled the beans on his diet and fitness regimen, he did mention that after he began his weight loss journey, he has been eating a bit better and working out regularly to maintain his health and stay in shape.

Advertisement

Eating a healthy and balanced diet goes a long way in keeping one healthy and diseases at bay ( 2 ). Exercise has similar benefits — regular fitness activity helps control weight, boost energy levels, improves mood, and combats various health issues ( 3 ). So to lose weight and maintain it, it’s pivotal to engage in regular physical activity and eat a healthy diet.

What Was Social Media Reaction to Charles Barkley's Weight Loss Transformation?

Fans were quick to notice Charles Barkley’s amazing transformation and showered the star with loads of compliments, with many stating that they were “proud of him” and that he “looks great.”

Charles Barkley, after dealing with weight loss struggles, decided to take the help of Mounjaro, a weight loss drug to slim down. Although his weight loss story involved medications, there is no denying the fact that his positive mindset and motivation to achieve weight loss goals made him begin his fitness journey. In addition, he now makes it a point to eat healthy and work out to keep his weight in check. Charles Barkley’s weight loss journey is a reminder that while there are quick fixes to burn fat, in the long run, one has to focus on making healthy lifestyle changes to sustain it.

Advertisement

Sources:

1. Tirzepatide

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK585056/

2. Defining a Healthy Diet: Evidence for the Role of Contemporary Dietary Patterns in Health and Disease

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7071223/

3. Health benefits of physical activity: the evidence

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1402378/