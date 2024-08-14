Megan Thee Stallion’s Weight Loss, Diet, Fitness Routine, And More

Megan Thee Stallion is a renowned American Rapper who has received multiple accolades for her professional accomplishments. In addition to her contribution to the hip-hop industry, Megan Thee Stallion’s weight loss has made news and left everyone wondering about the secrets behind her dramatic transformation.

The public figure raises awareness about the importance of physical and mental health by motivating and empowering her admirers and fans to prioritize their health and fitness. As per research, physical and mental health may impact each other. Worse physical or mental health affects productivity and reduces access to healthier environments and food ( 1 ).

As you scroll, we will run you through her balanced meals, workout routine, and how she attained that slim figure and toned body. Stay tuned till the end!

Who Is Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete aka Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most acclaimed rap stars. Through her distinctive style, dynamic performances, and powerful song lyrics, she made her space in the hip-hop and music industry. She has won two Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

At the age of 21, she decided to pursue rapping as a career. In 2013, she gained popularity when her videos of freestyling garnered attention on social media platforms and went viral. Due to a larger digital presence, the number of her followers kept on increasing.

The performer adopted the stage name ‘Megan Thee Stallion’ during her adolescence period. At that time, her fans referred to her as a ‘stallion’ meaning, voluptuous or statuesque, due to her 178 cm height and thick body frame.

The artist is the recipient of multiple awards, including 6 BET Awards, four American Music Awards, 2 MTV Video Music Awards, 5 BET Hip Hop Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, and many more. At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Megan became the second female rapper to win Best New Artist. Moreover, in 2020, she was among the 100 most influential people in the world.

Megan’s weight loss struggle and lifestyle have become a source of inspiration, keeping her under the spotlight for all the good reasons. Her weight loss and fitness journey started in 2021. She has documented her progress on her social media handle.

Megan Thee Stallion's Profile Summary

Full Name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete

Nickname: Megan Thee Stallion

Age: 29 years old

Birthdate: February 15, 1995

Birth Place: San Antonio, Texas, U.S.

Occupation: Rapper, songwriter, actress

Former Partner: Pardison Fontaine (2020–2023)

Weight: 134 pounds

Height: 5'10"

Megan Thee Stallion’s Weight Loss Journey

Megan Thee Stallion’s weight loss journey acts as a testament to those who wish to commit to a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Her commitment to diet, health, and fitness highlights her strength, determination, and perseverance against all odds.

In 2020, Stallion was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez, a Canadian rapper. The attack was a thematic element of her debut album Good News. After a highly prolonged dispute and trial, Tory was found guilty in 2022.

As a result, the rap star opened up about suffering from depression and suicidal ideation through her song Cobra. Depression causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest ( 2 ). Hence, to shed the past and embrace a bright future, Megan reportedly prioritized her physical and mental health over anything else.

In one of the interviews, she mentioned working out to distract her mind and put her energy into something fruitful. A couple of reputed brands partnered with Megan after noticing her dedication to staying fit and healthy. The way the rapper stays grounded and maintains her stellar body has left the audience wondering about her diet plan and fitness regime.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Weight Loss Dietary Plan

In another interview, Stallion stated that getting out of bed every morning is something that she struggles with. She prepares herself mentally for an hour and kick starts her day with high spirits.

Per day, she drinks a gallon of water and knocks out soda, juice, and cognac for tequila to lower her sugar intake. Research indicates that water is important for biochemical reactions, for the maintenance of vascular volume, providing nutrients within the body, and for the removal of waste from the body ( 3 ). Additionally, she has limited herself from eating red meat, tuna melts, and bread. She has completely eliminated junk food from her diet for weight loss and replaced it with whole and fresh foods.

According to studies, although meat contains essential nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, and calcium, excessive consumption is associated with adverse health outcomes ( 4 ). Furthermore, junk food has a significant amount of saturated fat, calories, and salt. All of these ingredients may contribute to the development of health problems such as obesity ( 5 ).

Her breakfast typically consists of protein powder smoothies with bananas, almond milk, strawberries, or green juice. Protein supplements help in muscle building, fitness purposes like weight loss, recovery from exercise, improving cardio performance, and improving physical endurance ( 6 ).

For lunch, Stallion consumes pan-seared salmon, and for dinner, she likes to have fish like cod or sea bass paired with kale, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, or brown rice. Research states that fish have in general low caloric density and are a source of high-quality protein. Hence, recommended as part of a balanced healthy diet in most dietary guidelines ( 7 ). With such a dietary plan, Megan is in a good mental state and also feels good about herself.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Workout Regime

In one of the interviews, Megan mentioned that she likes to meditate, journal, pray, indulge in a little bit of skincare, listen to music, and play with her dogs for an energizing workout regime.

She does pilates and goes to the beach or gym along with her trainers four to five days a week. The personality also collaborated with Timothy Boutte, the celebrity personal trainer. Physical activity of all types such as aerobic, flexibility exercises, and resistance training result in multiple health benefits ( 8 ).

Megan’s workout regime typically consists of 40-minute cardio sessions on the StairMaster or the elliptical. To focus on the lower body, she prefers doing goblet squats, hip thrusts, leg extensions, and donkey kicks. Whereas for the upper body, she does renegade rows, lat flies, and lat pulldowns. Lastly, to build abs, she vouches for weighted sit-ups.

Regular physical activity is extremely beneficial for cardiovascular health and preventing chronic disease and premature death ( 9 ), ( 10 ).

In addition to healthy and a well-balanced diet, exercise such as glute-focused workouts, anaerobic activities, cardio, weight training, strength training, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), yoga, pole-dancing, and pilates have helped her shedding pounds and toning her figure as desired. In addition to such intense workouts, she also engaged in boxing sessions, highlighting her commitment to health. As per research, high-intensity workout offers similar or greater health and performance benefits ( 11 ).

Megan Thee Stallion’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

Megan Thee Stallion’s weight loss journey is worth taking notes from. Without opting for weight loss drugs or surgeries, she successfully managed to tone down her appearance and enhance her physical health. Right from eating healthy to working out regularly, she reminds her admirers and fans that if she can do it, they can, too.

One of the biggest changes that Megan made to transform her physique, was being consistent with her dietary plans, exercises, and workouts. Hence, she urges everyone to stick to their regimes for maintaining a healthy weight.

