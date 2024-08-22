Marie Osmond’s Weight Loss at 64: How She Shed 50 lbs Without Starving

Marie Osmond, the veteran singer and actress, highly accredits NutriSystem for her successful weight loss journey. It was the year 2007 when the Paper Roses star realized that she had become overweight. The mother of eight was then motivated by one of her sons to take charge of things and lose weight to become a “healthier” version of herself. Thus began Marie Osmond's weight loss journey, which was seriously not easy at all.

But thanks to her unwavering determination, she successfully shed pounds and has maintained her weight to date. From her diet to her views on Ozempic (a famous weight loss drug), learn all about the amazing journey of Marie Osmond’s transformation here! But before we get deep into the weight loss journey, let’s take a look at Marie Osmond’s profile and professional achievements.

Who Is Marie Osmond?

Olive Marie Osmond is a renowned American singer, actress, TV personality, businesswoman, and author. Her brothers performed as a barbershop quartet and eventually became successful on a variety show, The Andy Williams Show, hosted by singer Andy Williams in the 1960s. Marie, too, made her first appearance on the same show when she was four years old.

Her brothers’s success continued and they formed their group called “The Osmonds,” and delivered various successful pop singles. This was when Marie was highly encouraged to get into music and have her own music career.

She released her debut single, Paper Roses, in 1973, which became a massive hit, making her the youngest female actor to have a no-1 country single. Marie, known for unique country-style singing, has various hit songs to her name, including, Deep Purple, Meet Me In Montana, and Until I Fall In Love Again.

Marie, along with her brother, Donny Osmond were offered their own TV variety series by Fred Silverman in 1976. Thus, Donny & Marie started airing on ABC the same year and was received well by the audience.

Besides being a successful country singer, Marie is also known for authoring several books, including Might As Well Laugh About It Now, Behind the Smile: My Journey Out of Postpartum Depression, and so on.

Talking about love and relationships, Marie has been married thrice — she married Stephen Lyle Craig in 1982 and the couple divorced in 1985. Marie then got married to Brian Blosil in 1986 but later they parted ways and got divorced in 2007. In 2011, Marie re-married her first husband, Stephen and the couple is still together.

Apart from her established career, her weight loss story is another thing that grabbed eyeballs, and for good reasons. Let’s unfold the mystery behind the country singer’s fitness journey below!

Marie Osmond’s Weight Loss: What Motivated the Singer to Slim Down?

In the year 2007, Osmond was at her heaviest and weighed about 165 pounds. She felt out of shape and fatigued all the time. She once revealed that she didn’t feel confident and was unhappy with the way she felt.

For Marie, her family has been the biggest driving force behind her encouragement to lose weight. She candidly expressed that her family loves her and that pushes her to be the best version of herself. Marie’s son once took her aside and on behalf of his siblings, asked her to lose weight. He told her that she was all they had and he and his siblings didn’t want to lose her.

This hit her conscience and she realized that women in her family didn’t really live much past 60, as they suffered from strokes and heart ailments, and that’s the same thing that took Osmond’s mother's life. This impacted her hugely and she took matters into her own hands and embarked on a health and fitness journey to become fit.

Moreover, the singer also revealed that she experienced “body dysmorphia,” a mental disorder that causes a person to focus intensely on flaws in appearance. The flaw may be minor but the person with this disorder often spends a number of hours obsessing over it, and this may eventually lead to anxiety and depression ( 1 ).

But Osmond held herself together and started working on her physical and mental health, and cut to date, she feels really happy that she discovered NutriSystem (more on that below!)

Marie Osmond’s Weight Loss Transformation with NutriSystem

In 2007, when Osmond was at her heaviest, she turned to NutriSystem, a personalized weight loss program that helped her lose 50 pounds, without having to use weight loss drugs. There was a time when the 64-year-old actress would only drink lemon water and cayenne pepper with maple syrup to starve herself for days before recording.

Growing up in the entertainment industry, she has had her fair amount of ups and downs and dealt with body issues — she also expressed that once she was told that she was fat it was quite embarrassing for her.

Having dealt with all this, she was keen on losing weight, and thus she tried many diets, from a cookie diet to a liquid protein diet to manage her body weight— but nothing worked for her. Thanks to the stars she found NutriSystem, as it taught her how to eat and not be afraid of food. With the program, she not only lost weight but has been successful in sustaining a healthy body weight as well.

She revealed that she learned how to make healthy eating and lifestyle choices with the help of the program, and that it wasn’t merely a weight loss program for her, but a lifestyle one. She further stated that she knows that as she ages, her weight may fluctuate from time to time, but the things she has learned from the program help her eat right to prevent the mild weight fluctuations from making her obese or overweight.

While her exact diet plan isn’t known, she has specified a few food items she regularly consumes to stay healthy (keep reading to know more!)

Marie Osmond’s Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Marie Osmond likes to eat the right kinds of foods and believes that one can easily eat right when the fridge is stocked with healthy options. Hence, she makes sure to have these food items on hand always:

Grilled Chicken:

Marie loves consuming protein-rich food in the form of chicken for lunch, as it satiates her hunger and keeps her feeling energetic throughout the day. Chicken, being an excellent source of protein, is an ideal food to have when on a weight loss diet. Protein is considered a muscle-building nutrient but has other benefits too — a protein-rich diet helps curb hunger cravings, speeds recovery after workout sessions, builds lean muscles, boosts metabolism, and accelerates the weight loss process ( 2 ).

Chopped Vegetables:

Salads are a go-to food item for many people trying to cut back on calories and tone their bodies down. Marie, therefore, stocks chopped vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and peppers in the fridge, and eats them as a side for any meal or in salad form. She also candidly expressed that she makes sure to keep them in transparent containers so that she can see them easily and remember to eat them.

Blueberries:

These tiny berries not only look incredible and exotically edible but are also a powerhouse of nutrients, including vitamins, dietary fiber, and health-boosting antioxidants. When consumed in the appropriate amounts and consistently, they may help lower the risk of heart disease, fight inflammation, and lower blood pressure ( 3 ). Blueberries, being one of the amazing diet foods, are one of Marie’s favorite fruits, too.

Spinach:

This leafy green is the singer’s comfort food. Marie loves how she can do various things with this food — sometimes, she uses it as a base for a salad, or sautes it as a side dish for dinner, whereas other times she makes a spinach smoothie. Spinach is a low-calorie food that is rich in nutritional value and helps keep heart diseases and gut problems at bay ( 4 ).

Lemon:

The Donny & Marie star loves the flavor of lemons and often drinks lemon water to feel fresh and energetic. Lemon is rich in vitamin C and contains very little fat, making it one of the best foods for weight loss. Lemons, being a rich source of vitamin C can help speed up the weight loss process. A study shows that intake of vitamin-C-rich foods can help prevent the onset of various diseases, including stroke, gallbladder diseases, stroke, and obesity ( 5 ).

Shakes:

Marie also indulges in NutriSystem shakes that she blends with ice to create a frosty and tasty chocolate treat.

Apart from consuming the above-mentioned foods to keep off excess body weight, Marie Osmond also practices portion control in her daily life to keep her weight in check. Earlier, she thought that food was the enemy, but now with the NutriSystem program, she unlearned what she had learned earlier about food. Now, she believes that by practicing portion control, one can enjoy meals and live healthily. Hence, she makes it a point to eat multiple times throughout the day to feel energetic.

Even research suggests that portion control offers a host of benefits, including weight loss, improved digestion, and improved energy levels ( 6 ). By making such healthy lifestyle changes, Marie slimmed down successfully.

Marie Osmond’s Approach to Dieting

The Deep Purple singer has time and again shown apprehension about dieting — according to her, dieting can be harmful as most people do not learn healthy habits with the process. Furthermore, she emphasizes that she believes in having a healthy relationship with food and eating what you love in moderation.

We wholeheartedly agree with Marie Osmond’s mindset toward eating habits, as fad diets and extreme dieting without the supervision of a medical practitioner can cause nutritional deficiencies, electrolyte imbalance, fatigue, and muscle loss ( 7 ).

Marie Osmond’s Workout Routine

Marie Osmond makes it a point to be active and walks while she listens to audiobooks. She also loves going on hikes with her husband. Her diet and workout routine has helped her sustain her lost weight.

Marie Osmond’s Views on Ozempic

While many celebrities have openly admitted the use of Ozempic for weight loss drug, Marie has always been reluctant to try it. In an interview, she stated that she doesn’t think diabetes medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic are long-term effective for weight loss. And thus, she has steered clear of these weight loss drugs and placed importance on healthy food choices to keep her weight in check.

How Does Marie Feel Post Her Weight Loss Journey?

The Paper Roses singer feels great about her weight loss journey. She once candidly she is living her best life at the age of 63 and feels great both mentally and physically. Further, she expressed her happiness about her transformation, saying that she doesn’t have a 20-year-old body but doesn’t feel like 63, either.

Marie Osmond Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Before:

(Image Source: Getty Images)



After:

Marie Osmond believes in the mantra that one should fuel their body with healthy foods and that the body will give us whatever we give it. Her unwavering determination, strong willpower, and healthy lifestyle habits made her weight loss story a successful one. There are many key takeaways from Marie Osmond’s weight loss story, one of the major being having an active lifestyle rather than resorting to quick fixes that could eventually do more harm than good. Hence, eat healthy, exercise, and stay happy to be healthy!

