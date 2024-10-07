Shark Tank India: Deepinder Goyal kicked out from new season? Here’s what the entrepreneur said

Shark Tank India 4’s shoot has begun. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the new season to go on air. There will be new changes this season, including new sharks and hosts. Deepinder Goyal, who joined the previous season of the show, is not returning, and the reason will shock you. Swiggy, a direct rival of Zomato, is sponsoring the 4th season, and it came with a twist.

Swiggy’s sponsorship of Shark Tank India 4 came with the agreement that Shark Deepinder Goyal, CEO and Founder of Zomato, be removed from the panel. At a recent event, Goyal was asked if he was going back to Shark Tank India. He replied, “I, unfortunately, can’t go back because Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank this time and kicked me out… at least that’s what I heard.”

Check out Deepinder Goyal's video from the last season:

He also talked about why he said yes to the show for the third season. “The startup culture of India is too much about valuations, it’s too much about like showmanship and so on. I just went there to set a different narrative, be real and change how people perceive, how a startup should be built. I just went to do my job. I felt it to be my moral obligation to go there once. I just did it one weekend, and that’s it. I didn’t go there for a long time. I just did one weekend shoot, gave my point of view on how startups should be built and got out of it,” Deepinder Goyal said.

On the other hand, talking about the upcoming season, the makers have revealed the face of the first new Shark today (October 7). Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital and the Promoter of Unicommerce, joins the panel of Shark Tank India Season 4 as the new Shark.

Meanwhile, the Sharks who are returning for the new season are Anupam Mittal (Founder & CEO, People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder & CEO, Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & Group CEO, OYO).

