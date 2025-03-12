Shark Tank India 4: Rs 94.8 crores invested so far; Aman Gupta to Namita Thapar – here’s how much each panelist put in
Shark Tank India Season 4 has seen massive investments from its sharks, with Aman Gupta leading at Rs 17.4 crore. Here’s a breakdown of each shark’s spending and the biggest deals so far.
Since its debut in December 2021, Shark Tank India has transformed the startup landscape, bringing business pitches into the limelight. Now in its fourth season, the show continues to showcase innovative entrepreneurs and eager investors ready to place their bets. This season introduced two new sharks—Kunal Bahl (Co-founder of Snapdeal) and Viraj Bahl (Founder of Veeba)—alongside familiar faces like Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, and Azhar Iqubal.
As Shark Tank India Season 4 crosses nine weeks, the sharks have collectively invested a whopping Rs 94.8 crore in promising startups. Here’s a look at how much each investor has contributed:
- Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO, boAt) – Rs 17.4 crore
- Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and Group CEO, OYO) – Rs 16.3 crore
- Anupam Mittal (Founder and Director, Shaadi.com) – Rs 10.8 crore
- Kunal Bahl (Co-founder, Titan Capital and Snapdeal) – Rs 10.2 crore
- Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart) – Rs 10.1 crore
- Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals) – Rs 9.8 crore
- Vineeta Singh (Co-founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics) – Rs 9.3 crore
Among the other investors, Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts) put in Rs 1 crore, while Varun Dua (ACKO) and Viraj Bahl (Veeba) contributed Rs 53.3 lakh and Rs 45 lakh, respectively.
Shark Tank India 4 has witnessed some high-stakes deals, with startups securing multi-crore investments while others walked away empty-handed. Let's take a look at the brands that walked away with big deals.
- Culture Circle, a luxury fashion marketplace, secured Rs 3 crore for 3% equity from Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal
- NOOE, a high-end lifestyle accessories brand, accepted Peyush Bansal’s Rs 5 crore offer for a 51% stake
- KIWI Kisan Window, a brand focused on unique Indian flavors, secured Rs 2.5 crore for 10% equity
- Speed Kitchen, a co-working cloud kitchen, received Rs 2 crore for 6% equity
- 7 Ring, a smart payment-enabled ring, bagged Rs 75 lakh for 1.5% equity
- Innergize, a mental health-focused wearable, secured Rs 1 crore for 4.2% equity
- Go Zero, a sugar-free ice cream brand, won Rs 1 crore for 1.5% equity from Namita Thapar
- Aquapeya, a ready-to-drink beverage startup, secured Rs 70 lakh for 3% equity plus 1% royalty
This season also saw two interesting additions- Aashish Solanki and Sahiba Bali took over as hosts from Rahul Dua.
