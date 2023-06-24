51 Karma Quotes for Cheaters: Lessons in Deception's Consequences

Cheating plagues relationships and has outcomes throughout the lives of those involved. It undermines trust, breaks hearts, and leaves a trail of broken promises, a prevalent problem in relationships that reverberates through the lives of those involved. In this exploration of poetic justice, we delve into the captivating world of karma quotes for cheaters, where the repercussions of infidelity unfold. The ultimate fate of those who betray loyalty, trust, and love is painfully expressed in retribution quotes for liars.

They serve as mirrors, reflecting the consequences that cheaters face but also offering hope and redemption. They inspire transformation and growth, reminding cheaters that no action goes unpunished or unrewarded. Through the emotional pain, there is the potential for self-reflection, growth, and rebuilding shattered trust. Each quote carries a unique essence, encapsulating the emotions, wisdom, and empowerment that come from embracing self-discovery and personal evolution.

51 Powerful Karma Quotes for Cheaters to Live by

Betrayal Karma Cheating Quotes That Prove Cheating Never Pays Off

1.“If you give the slightest pain to any living being, then in the form of pain, the pain-giving-karma will give you its ‘fruit’. So think before you hurt any living being.” — Dada Bhagwan

2.“Cheating is the most disrespectful thing one human being can do to another. If you aren’t happy in a relationship, end it before starting another one.” — Abhishek Tiwari

3.“Infidelity is mentally, emotionally, and physically painful to the betrayed spouse. Be gentle with yourself as you heal.” — Dr. Karen Finn

4.“We met less than a week ago and in that time I’ve done nothing but lie and cheat and betray you. I know. But if you give me a chance…all I want is to protect you. To be near you. For as long as I’m able. ” — Marissa Meyer

5.“All people have feelings, they are not there to be used. If you’re not longer interested in someone, they have the right to be informed before you go and cheat or go looking elsewhere.” — Jerry Springer

6.“Deep down, my mom had long suspected I was gay. Much of her anger and hurt came from her sense of betrayal that she was the last to be told.” — Chaz Bono

Inspirational Quotes About Karma And Cheating Because It Will Always Catch Up to You

7.“Confession is not betrayal. What you say or do doesn’t matter; only feelings matter. If they could make me stop loving you-that would be the real betrayal.” — George Orwell

8.“You know that when your partner deletes their messages to a past lover after being accused of cheating, then it is likely that they were being unfaithful in some way.”― Steven Magee

9.“No one justifies lying, cheating, betraying, promise-breaking, devastating and harming strangers. But we expect and we tolerate doing this to the one person in the world we promised most seriously to be faithful to forever: we justify divorce.” ― Peter Kreeft

10.“The truly scary thing about undiscovered lies is that they have a greater capacity to diminish us than exposed ones. They erode our strength, our self-esteem, our very foundation.” — Cheryl Hughes

11.“Seriously, if the bastards cheat on you, then they don’t deserve you anyway. If that’s a legit fear, then you probably shouldn’t be with them to begin with.” — Kody Keplinger

12.“The more people rationalize cheating, the more it becomes a culture of dishonesty. And that can become a vicious, downward cycle. Because suddenly, if everyone else is cheating, you feel a need to cheat, too.” — Stephen Covey

Breaking the Cycle of Toxic Relationships: Quotes on Karma for Self-reflection

13.“You didn’t just cheat on me; you cheated on us. You didn’t just break my heart; you broke our future.” — Steve Maraboli

14.“Those who cheat on their partners who are loyal to them; don’t deserve them. It is a trashy attitude to disrespect a person who is loyal in a relationship, by cheating on him or her.” — Ellen J. Barrier

15.“The process of building self confidence is actually very easy. Self-confidence is self trust. Self-confidence is building a reputation with yourself… that you keep your word to you, that you keep the promises you make to you. ” — Ed Mylett

16.“People cheat when they are afraid. When there is no cost to being wrong or confessing ignorance, there is no reason to cheat or fake comprehension.” — Leah Hager Cohen

17.“That’s the advantage of insomnia. People who go to bed early always complain that the night is too short, but for those of us who stay up all night, it can feel as long as a lifetime. You get a lot done.” — Banana Yoshimoto

18.“Integrity is not a conditional word. It doesn’t blow in the wind or change with the weather. It is your inner image of yourself, and if you look in there and see a man who won’t cheat, then you know he never will.” — John D. MacDonald

19.“If he knew one thing about life, it was this: look out for yourself. No one else would do it for you. If you were cheated or tricked, it was your own fault, and a lesson best learned before the world devoured you.” — Kelley Armstrong

Karma for Cheaters: Quotes to Help You Atone for Your Actions

20.“A liar deceives himself more than anyone, for he believes he can remain a person of good character when he cannot.” — Richelle E. Goodrich

21.“Sometimes you can be touched by God, but not healed. Often when this happens, he is using your pain for a greater purpose.” — Shannon L. Alder

22.“If another woman steals your man, there’s no better revenge than letting her keep him. Real men can’t be stolen.” — Anonymous

23.“Cheating is the most selfish thing a person can do in a relationship! If you’re not happy with the person you’re with then end it. It’s that simple!” — Jerry Springer

24.“It is better to lock up your heart with a merciless padlock, than to fall in love with someone who doesn’t know what they mean to you.” ― Michael Bassey Johnson

25.“It might sound ordinary for a woman to find out her husband’s cheating on her, but not if you’re the woman and it’s your husband.” — Melissa Bank

26.“The sociopath uses lying as a weapon to gain trust, sympathy, and pity from those to whom they lie, such as by telling a story that seems personally revealing or describes facing difficulties and hardship.” — Gini Graham Scott

Cheating Relationship Karma Quotes to Empower You After Being Cheated on

27.“Don’t cheat if you don’t want to be cheated. A relationship is mutual. This is the golden rule for all great connections.” — Israelmore Ayivor

28.“One day you’re going to remember me and how much I loved you … and then you’re going to hate yourself for letting me go.” — Drake

29.“A man can love you from the bottom of his heart, and still find room at the top for somebody he claimed was nobody.” — Kiki Strack

30.“There must be love, and understanding, to betray. Most men haven’t the wit or the honor for betrayal: not to know it when they see it; not the stomach to apprehend it as they do it. Most men, blind and dumb in their self-centeredness, don’t betray: they merely disappoint.” — Janet Morris

Revenge Karma About Cheating Quotes to Help You Move on After Being Cheated on

31."Nobody has ever killed themselves over a broken arm. But every day, thousands of people kill themselves because of a broken heart. Why? Because emotional pain hurts much worse than physical pain." — Oliver Markus Malloy

32.“The worst pain in the world goes beyond physical. Even further beyond any other emotional pain one can feel. It is in the betrayal of a friend.” — Heather Brewer

33.“When people cheat in any arena, they diminish themselves—they threaten their own self-esteem and their relationships with others by undermining the trust they have in their ability to succeed and in their ability to be true.” — Cheryl Hughes

34.“Some people view love and romance as a sacred bond between two individuals. Other people see love as a game, where the goal is to manipulate another individual and gain emotional power over a partner. People who view love as a game are much more likely to have multiple love interest; cheating is just another way to gain control over one’s partner.” — David Reeves

Short Karma Quotes for Cheaters: What Goes Around Comes Around

35.“He prepares evil for himself who plots mischief for others.” — Latin Proverb

36.“Karma, simply put, is an action for an action, good or bad.” — Stephen Richards

37.“Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely.” — Buddha

38.“There is no such thing as an affair that doesn’t mean anything.” — Amanda Robson

39.“The universe does not carry debts; it always returns back to you what you gave it.” — Drishti Bablani

40.“Karma has no menu. You get served what you deserve.” — Nishan Panwar

Time on Revenge Quotes: Remind Cheaters That Actions Have Consequences

41.“Karma is like boomerang, bad the karma bigger the force.” — Naresh Soni

42.“Like gravity, karma is so basic we often don’t even notice it.” — Sakyong Mipham

43.“Once someone cheats in the relationship, there’s no reason to stay. If they truly loved you, they would’ve never cheated.” — Anurag Prakash Ray

44.“Men may not get all they pay for in this world, but they must certainly pay for all they get.” — Frederick Douglas

45.“You can't save a relationship unless both people are equally invested. It takes a joint effort to make it work. One person trying will never be enough." — Tony Gaskins

46.“Teamwork is really a form of trust. It’s what happens when you surrender the mistaken idea that you can go it alone and realize that you won’t achieve your individual goals without the support of your colleagues.” — Pat Summitt

The Effect of Betrayal: Deep Cheating Karma Quotes That Will Make You Think Twice

47.“It’s effortless to let go of self-absorbed people. It’s challenging to let go of someone you care about and it’s exceedingly difficult to let go of an ideal and a belief in someone because what exacerbates the disappointment of finding out they weren’t who they presented themselves to be, is the betrayal of it. ” — Donna Lynn Hope

48.“Why don’t you just pretend that he dropped dead? You can’t call or write to a dead man. Put a couple of candles in front of his picture and get it over with.” — Isabel Lopez

49.“Love is never supposed to hurt. Love is supposed to heal, to be your haven from misery, to make living worthwhile.” — Mia Ashe

50.“I've had to learn to fight all my life—got to learn to keep smiling. If you smile, things will work out.” — Serena Williams

51.“Feelings are much like waves, we can’t stop them from coming, but we can choose which ones to surf.” — Jonatan Mårtensson

Conclusion

Karma quotes for cheaters serve as a transformative catalyst, encouraging them to reflect on their actions, seek redemption, and embrace self-improvement. These quotes emphasize the importance of empathy, honesty, and genuine connections. By being aware of the outcomes of our decisions, we may make a decision that promotes love, trust, and personal progress. The ability to learn from mistakes, grow, and apologize represents a person's genuine worth. By embracing the transformative powerful law of karma, we can redefine our narratives and create a legacy of love, trust, and forgiveness.



