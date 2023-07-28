Pregnancy Quotes to Embrace the Beautiful Journey of Motherhood

Pregnancy is a remarkable time of transition, where a woman's body nurtures new life within. Finding solace and upliftment during months of pregnancy can be a chance in life. Pregnancy, regardless of its simplicity, can be challenging. Moments of smooth sailing can abruptly give way to overwhelming emotions or discomforts. We have curated inspiring, beautiful, and humorous pregnancy quotes to aid you during these trying times. Embrace these words of wisdom and use them to uplift your spirits, find solace, and share the journey with others.

Feel free to share these funny pregnancy quotes on social media, pair them with captivating images, or let them resonate deep within your heart. They are here to accompany you on this transformative path.

120 Pregnancy Quotes for Beautiful Parents-to-Be

Maternity Quotes

“Pregnancy is the only time when you can do nothing at all and still be productive.” — Evan Esar

“I find a pregnant body to be beautiful and an incredible reminder of what a woman’s body is made to do” — Kourtney Kardashian

“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” — Agatha Christie

“The common perception is that when a woman is pregnant, she is most beautiful and radiates the perfection of her beauty and power — Reena Kumarasingham.

“Of course, I can do this. I’m pregnant, not brain-damaged. My condition doesn’t change my personality.” — Christine Feehan, Ruthless Game

“Pregnancy is getting company inside one’s skin.” — Maggie Scarf

“It’s a great thing about being pregnant; you don’t need excuses to pee or eat.” — Angelina Jolie

“It’s an established fact. Some women can’t stand being pregnant, getting big and bloated, and hauling around a giant stomach, and some women, for reasons probably understood by Darwin, love it — Rich Cohen

"The empty nest comes quickly. Do not squander your most precious privilege of participating in the lives of your children.” ―Alan Hedquist

“Months have an average of 30 days, except the 9th month of pregnancy, which has about 1,000 days.” — Anonymous

“Unplanned pregnancy is an equal-opportunity affliction.” — Ann McLane Kuster

“Truthfully, being pregnant is changing me as a person. Each day is part of this amazing journey that has completely shifted the focus of my life and made me re-evaluate my personal and professional goals.” — Holly Madison

“Think of stretch marks as pregnancy service stripes.” — Joyce Armor

“There is no right or wrong way to be pregnant, to become a mother, to make a family. There is only one way—your way, which will inevitably be filled with tears, mistakes, doubt, but also joy, relief, triumph, and love.” ― Angela Garbes

“There are unplanned pregnancies, but… There are no unplanned people!” — Anonymous

“You do a lot of growing up when you’re pregnant. It’s suddenly like, ‘Yikes. Here it is, folks. Playtime is over.’” — Connie Fioretto

Quotes About Pregnancy

“If pregnancy were a book, they would cut the last two chapters.” — Nora Ephron

“When our children die, we drop them into the Anonymous, shuddering with fear. We know that they go out from us, and we stand, and pity, and wonder.” — Henry Ward Beecher

“At 41 and a half weeks pregnant, I started to have second thoughts about becoming a mother.” — Jenny Mollen

“Sister is probably the most competitive relationship within the family, but once the sisters are grown, it becomes the strongest relationship.”— Margaret Mead

“How can you be a physics major and be shocked when you get pregnant from having sex?” — Sister Souljah

“A wanted pregnancy as much as a dreaded pregnancy can play differently than all one’s previous imaginings.” — Susie Orbach

"A child’s life is like a piece of paper on which every person leaves a mark.” —Chinese Proverb

“Everybody leave me alone. I’ve had a busy day being pregnant, and I have to do it again tomorrow.”

“Being pregnant finally helped me understand what my true relationship was with my body” — Amy Adams

"You know children are growing up when they start asking questions that have answers.” ― John J. Plomp

“Pregnancy is a uniquely intimate relationship between two people. All of us luxuriate in this relationship once, and half of us are lucky enough to be able to do it all over again a second time, from the other side as it were.” — David Bainbridge

“Morality becomes hypocrisy if it means accepting mother’s suffering or dying in connection with unwanted pregnancies and illegal abortions and unwanted children.” ― Gro Harlem Brundtland

“I’m convinced that whatever state you’re in during your pregnancy has a huge influence on the baby’s personality — so I hope we haven’t produced a little serial killer!” — Helena Bonham Carter

“There is something very beautiful about being pregnant” — Chrissy Teigen

“Brothers are children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” — Sam Levenson

“Let us make pregnancy an occasion when we appreciate our female bodies.” — Merete Leonhardt-Lupa

“Feeling fat lasts nine months, but the joy of becoming a mom lasts forever.” — Nikki Bella

“A miracle is really the only way to describe motherhood and giving birth.” — Jennie Finch

“It makes me feel like a woman. It makes me feel that all the things about my body are suddenly there for a reason. It makes you feel round and supple, and to have a little life inside you is amazing.” — Angelina Jolie

“A new baby is like the beginning of all things — wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities.” — Eda LeShan

“My body has given me the greatest gift of my life.” — Hilary Duff

“It’s unbelievable how God has made us women and babies to endure and be able to do so much. A miracle, indeed. Such an incredible blessing.” — Jennie Finch

Being Pregnant Quotes

“Imagine what might happen if women emerged from their labor beds with a renewed sense of the strength and power of their bodies, and of their capacity for ecstasy through giving birth.” — Christiane Northrup

“I love babies. I love being pregnant, and I loved giving birth.” — Sadie Frost

“Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.” — Lin Yutang

“When I was pregnant, I felt filled with life, and I felt really happy. I ate well, and I slept well. I felt much more useful than I’d ever felt before.” — Suzanne Vega

“The wonder of life begins in the womb of a woman.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

“The child grows inside you, and there is something mystical and mythical in that, but then you actually see that you are nothing more than the box in which they come. There is this total person, already formed, themselves.” — Glenda Jackson

“I love being pregnant. I have such an incredible connection with myself and with my body that I’ve never had before.” — Jessica Simpson

“Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever-fresh and radiant possibility.” — Kate Douglas Wiggin

“What if I fall? Oh, but my darling, what if you fly?” — Erin Hanson

"Pregnancy is not just about making a baby, but also the birth of a new mother – strong, loving, and forever changed." — Anonymous

“Pregnancy was probably the best and the hardest thing I’ll ever go through.” — Mariah Carey

“It’s amazing, the mentality shift that occurs in pregnancy. All of a sudden, you want to be good to yourself.” — Elisabeth Hasselbeck

“Now my belly is as noble as my heart.” — Gabriela Mistral

“With every newborn baby, a little sun rises.” — Irmgard Erath

“If you are a mom, you are a superhero, period.” — Rosie Pope

“A baby is God’s opinion that life should go on.” — Carl Sandburg

“Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary—it’s an act of infinite optimism.” — Gilda Radner

“In giving birth to our babies, we may find that we give birth to new possibilities within ourselves.” — Myla and Jon Kabat-Zinn

Quotes for Expecting Mothers

“All the time we wondered and wondered, who is this person coming, growing, turning, floating, swimming deep, deep inside?” — Crescent Dragonwagon

“Pregnancy has been a huge lesson in patience and in allowing myself to be open to whatever the day may hand me.” — Anna Kaiser

“A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin.” — Amy Tan

“A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die.” — Mary Mason

“Birthing is the most profound initiation to spirituality a woman can have.” — Robin Lim

“It is the most powerful creation to have life growing inside of you. There is no bigger gift.” — Beyoncé

"A mother's joy is knowing that her baby is happy and healthy." — Anonymous

"Pregnancy is a love story with no ending." — Anonymous

“Everything grows rounder and wider and weirder, and I sit here in the middle of it all and wonder who in the world you will turn out to be.” — Carrie Fisher

“Pregnancy is a process that invites you to surrender to the unseen force behind all life.” — Judy Ford

“Babies are like little suns that, in a magical way, bring warmth, happiness, and light into our lives.” — Kartini Diapari-Oengider

“We should recognize that women become mothers the moment they are pregnant.” — Alveda King

“Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” — Rabindranath Tagore

“The life of a mother is the life of a child: you are two blossoms on a single branch.” — Karen Maezen Miller

“All pregnant women are warriors. It takes strength just to get up and go to work.” — Camilla Luddington

“You are the closest I will ever come to magic.” — Suzanne Finnamore

“A ship under sail and a big-bellied woman are the handsomest two things that can be seen common.” — Benjamin Franklin

Pregnant Mom Quotes

“I usually claim that pregnant women should not read books about pregnancy and birth. Their time is too precious. They should, rather, watch the moon and sing to their baby in the womb.” — Michel Odent

“When you moved, I felt squeezed with a wild infatuation and protectiveness. We are one. Nothing, not even death, can change that.” — Suzanne Finnamore

“Life is a flame that is always burning itself out, but it catches fire again every time a child is born.” — George Bernard Shaw

“Pregnancy and motherhood are the most beautiful and significantly life-altering events that I have ever experienced.” — Elisabeth Hasselbeck

“Suddenly many movements are going on within me, many things are happening, there is an almost unbearable sense of sprouting, of bursting encasements, of moving kernels, expanding flesh.” — Meridel Le Sueur

“The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother never. A mother is something absolutely new.” — Rajneesh

“Babies are bits of stardust blown from the hand of God. Lucky is the woman who knows the pangs of birth, for she has held a star.” — Larry Barretto

“Life is tough enough without having someone kick you from the inside.” — Rita Rudner

“Everyone knows food is important to pregnant women. But what the uninitiated might not realize is that time is of the essence. The bottom line is when she says she’s hungry, she means it. Feed that woman immediately, or she will eat your face.” — Aaron Gouveia

"A mother's love is whole, no matter how many times divided." — Anonymous

"Pregnancy is a beautiful phase of a woman's life, as she embarks on a journey of creating life and becoming a mother." — Anonymous

"Pregnancy is a time when a woman's instincts kick in, and she becomes a fierce protector of the little life growing within her." — Anonymous

“People always say that pregnant women have a glow. And I say it’s because you’re sweating to death.” — Jessica Simpson

“By far the most common craving of pregnant women is not to be pregnant.” — Phyllis Diller

“My wife and I don’t understand couples where the woman is pregnant, and they don’t want to know the sex of the baby. ‘Oh, we want it to be a surprise.’ I mean, you have caller ID but don’t want to know what’s popping out of your vagina?” — Andrew Ginsburg

“Being pregnant is an occupational hazard of being a wife.” — Queen Victoria

“Every four weeks, I go up a bra size … it’s worth being pregnant just for the breasts.” — Natasha Hamilton

Pregnant Funny Quotes

“People expect all women to react the same to pregnancy. But anyone who’s been around pregnant women knows that it’s not all cutesy and sweet. You spaz out, and you’re angry, and you have tantrums.” — Keri Russell

“Your pregnant elephant ankles will return to normal. Just hang in there.” — Adriel Booker

“Pregnant was a lot like being a child again. There was always someone telling you what to do.” — Emily Oster

“I usually have lots of energy, so I couldn’t believe how pregnancy put me on my butt.” — Brie Bella

“Being pregnant was the healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. Except for the cupcakes.” — Ashlee Simpson

“Everybody thinks for one moment when they’re pregnant that they’re actually carrying the spawn of the devil.” — Tilda Swinton

“I feel like I have a bowling ball sitting on my hoo-ha.” — Jessica Simpson

“Whether your pregnancy was meticulously planned, medically coaxed, or happened by surprise, one thing is certain — your life will never be the same.” — Catherine Zeta-Jones

“Pregnancy is the ultimate proof that miracles happen." — Anonymous

"Pregnancy is like a flower blooming, where the petals of motherhood unfurl with each passing day." — Anonymous

"Pregnancy is a journey of embracing the unknown with excitement and wonder." — Anonymous

"A mother's arms are made of tenderness, and children sleep soundly in them." — Victor Hugo

"Pregnancy is a time of anticipation, as a woman awaits the greatest gift life has to offer." — Anonymous

“Part of being a parent is rolling with the punches, so consider an unexpected pregnancy the universe’s way of helping you to learn to do that.” — Heather Wittenberg

“A woman experiencing an unplanned pregnancy also deserves to experience unplanned joy.” — Patricia Heaton

“There are no words that can describe the euphoria you feel when your baby recognizes you for the first time and smiles.” — Jared Padalecki

“I, as a man, don’t even pretend to know what a woman goes through during pregnancy.” — Nick Lachey

“Life is always a rich and steady time when you are waiting for something to happen or to hatch.” — E.B. White

“There is no such thing as a perfect parent, so just be a real one.” — Sue Atkins

“A man is not complete until he has seen the baby he has made.” — Sammy Davis Jr.

“When your wife is pregnant, and you’re expecting, everyone is like, ‘It’s incredible. Get ready; it’s magic. It’s the most life-changing experience you’ll ever have. Brace yourself for heaven.’ And then the second the baby comes, everyone is like, ‘WELCOME TO HELL.’” — Andy Samberg

“Ah, babies! They’re more than just adorable little creatures on whom you can blame your farts.” — Tina Fey

“In the pregnancy process, I have come to realize how much of the burden is on the female partner. She’s got a construction zone going on in her belly.” — Al Roker

“I’ve got seven kids. The three words you hear most around my house are ‘hello,’ ‘goodbye,’ and ‘I’m pregnant.’” — Dean Martin

“Life doesn’t get more real than having a newborn at home.” — Eric Church

"Pregnancy is the only time when you'll fall in love with someone you haven't met." — Anonymous

"A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside... when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds her that she is never alone." — Anonymous

"A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty." — Anonymous

"Pregnancy is a time of hope, dreams, and endless possibilities." — Anonymous

"Being pregnant means every day is a new adventure, a step closer to meeting the tiny soul you've been carrying within you all this time." — Anonymous

Conclusion

Experiencing the body to birth is a rewarding journey filled with wonder and joy. Amidst the uncertainties, our curated pregnancy quotes offer reassurance and remind new mothers that they are not alone on this path. Share these heartwarming quotes to ease their tension and let new mothers-to-be embrace the beauty of this transformative power of women.

