Selena Gomez Skipped Met Gala Debut With Fiancé Benny Blanco For Doing THIS And It'll Leave You Smiling Wide: SEE

Selena Gomez posted a series of pictures on Instagram, showing her enjoying time with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars. In the post, which was shared on April 6, she captioned the images, saying, “5 years and counting with these knuckleheads.” The group photos showcased the close-knit bond Gomez shares with her co-stars, giving fans a glimpse of the actress enjoying some downtime away from her busy schedule.

While many were disappointed to see Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, miss the 2025 Met Gala, the couple had a heartwarming reason for not attending. The Only Murders in the Building star, who last attended the prestigious event seven years ago, revealed why she skipped the Met Gala this year.

Instead of walking the red carpet, she spent her weekend celebrating engagements and childhood memories. Gomez shared a glimpse of her Saturday activities, which included a supper club gathering featuring 'engagements' and 'childhood food.'

In the Instagram carousel, Selena was seen wearing a floral-patterned white dress with lace trim and a cream cardigan, posing with a friend who had just gotten engaged. Her fiancé, Benny Blanco, could be seen enjoying cheesy bread with friends. Although her engagement ring was not fully visible, Gomez’s fiancée of five months was present in the photos.

The couple got engaged last December, with Blanco planning a unique proposal that involved a fake park picnic and takeout from Taco Bell. According to a source, Selena was completely surprised by the proposal, to the point where she almost didn’t show up!

Beyond her engagement, Selena Gomez has had a busy year. Earlier in 2025, she and Benny Blanco attended the Oscars, where Gomez not only presented an award but also supported her film Emilia Pérez, which received 13 nominations. She was also nominated for prestigious awards, including a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for her role as Jessi in the film. Additionally, Gomez and Blanco released their debut album, I Said I Love You First.

