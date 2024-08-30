THROWBACK: When Farah Khan revealed Rakhi Sawant wore bikini underneath her dress to audition for Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na is one of the most popular films featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen in lead roles. The movie also stars Rakhi Sawant as a supporting actor. She played a character who entertained the audience to the fullest. Let us rewind to the moment when Farah Khan recalled Rakhi's audition for Main Hoon Na. In an interview with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Farah revealed that the actress joined the film's shooting two days after the filming started in Darjeeling.

The former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge stated that before Rakhi was finalized for the Main Hoon Na, another girl was playing the actress' role. Farah revealed how that girl has numerous unreasonable demands and said, "Uski mummy ne bola ki uske woh bade hotel mein rakhna chahiye. Jis hotel mein Shah Rukh rahega, woh wahi rahegi. Uske bahut se nakhre before the shooting shuru ho gaye the (Her mother said that she should be kept in a big hotel. She will stay in the hotel where Shah Rukh stays. She had many tantrums before the shooting started)."

Further, Farah said that she called her assistant and asked him about the other female actors who gave the auditions. Interestingly, she received Rakhi's test and mentioned how the Bigg Boss 15 fame turned up in a burkha. When the assistant told her that she needed to audition for a 'hot girl' role, Sawant told him to roll the camera in her typical style. After the recording started, she took off her burka.

Advertisement

The Happy New Year director said, "Pura camera shake hogaya tha kyunki andar wo bikini pehen ke aayi thi (The whole camera shook because she was wearing a bikini inside). That was the plan." Farah Khan added that she gave her sweaters and other clothes to cover her up but Rakhi Sawant wanted to wear short clothes and showcase her hotness. The renowned director shared that Rakhi requested to make her stand next to Shah Rukh or behind him in a song.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such interesting stories.

ALSO READ: Naagin 7: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks silence on rumors of doing Ektaa Kapoor's show