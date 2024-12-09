Kareena Kapoor Khan calls sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu ‘favorite couple’ as they lounge together; shares unseen PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a lovely bond with her husband, Saif Ali Khan’s family. Be it his mother Sharmila Tagore, sisters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan, or his kids with ex-wife Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, she is often seen having a blast with all of them. Recently, she posted a picture of Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu, and called them her ‘favourite couple’.

The diva of B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and dropped a cute image of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. In the photo, the lovers can be seen engrossed in a serious conversation. Bebo sneakily clicked an image of them and called them, “Favourite couple.”

Take a look:

Well, Kareena’s fans are excited for the year to end as 2025 marks 25 years for the actress in the entertainment industry. The Crew actress made her acting debut in the year 2000 with the movie, Refugee. To celebrate this milestone, Kapoor has signed on for a film that could be the biggest and most exciting feature film in Indian Cinema.

A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla that it’s a role that she has not done to date and the director in question is among the most celebrated and bankable of Indian Cinema at this point in time. Moreover, the star has given a nod to the film and is excited to embark on a new journey in the 25th year of her acting career.

Advertisement

The industry insider further stated that Kareena has allotted bulk dates for the film, and has blocked 2025 for the shoot. “She will spend her 25th year as an actor on the sets of this magnum opus. It’s a new world, and a new challenge in silver jubilee year,” said the source adding that the movie will go on floors in January 2025 and will hit the big screen in 2026.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s actioner Singham Again along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes to play Emily Blunt's character from The Devil Wears Prada; reveals having 'fangirl moment' at Red Sea Film Festival 2024