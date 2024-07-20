Mohammed Shami reacts to rumors of his marriage with Sania Mirza; Here's what he said

Soon after his divorce from former Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik got married to Sana Javed which was his 3rd wedding. Sania maintained a dignified silence amid all this but problems started for her when rumors of her marriage with Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami started circulating.

A huge section of the netizens believed the morphed pictures and started trolling Sania and Shami. However, now the cricketer has opened up about the issue and has asked people on social media to be responsible.

Mohammed Shami talks about fake reports of his marriage to Sania Mirza

During a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Mohammed Shami was asked if he thinks it's weird when he sees people on social media circulating and believing fake reports of his marriage to Sania Mirza. Responding to the question, Shami said that it's definitely weird and he only sees these pictures when he opens his phone.

He requested the memers to understand their responsibility and to not create fake pictures and spread misinformation especially when it's related to someone's life. He also slammed them by saying that anybody can do such acts hiding behind unverified pages. Shami challenged them to do it from verified pages and then he'll respond appropriately. He further added that it's easy to pull someone's leg but he'll consider someone good enough if they raise their level, get successful, and help others in making their life better.

About Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce

Earlier this year, the family of Sania Mirza released a statement announcing her divorce from Shoaib Malik. The official statement mentioned that she has always kept her personal life away from the public eye but the need had arisen to share that the couple parted ways a few months back.

Reacting to Shoaib's new marriage she wished well for him. Sania also requested fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy in this sensitive period of her life.

