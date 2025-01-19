Sebastian Stan’s Year Filming Marvel’s Thunderbolts Was ‘Much Quieter’ Without Costar Anthony Mackie; Says He Missed Him ‘Daily’

Sebastian Stan has great fondness for his friend and costar Anthony Mackie but hates to admit it! Speaking to Variety, the Golden Globe winner revealed that while he’s been busy filming the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts*, he definitely missed having Mackie around the set.

“let me tell you, it was a much quieter year for me,” he said about not having seen his buddy in a while. "So, I’ll say that. Although I miss Anthony Mackie like daily, and it’s something I don’t like to admit," Stan added.

The duo worked together for the first time in the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier and reprised their roles in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stan played Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier while Mackie played Sam Wilson aka The Falcon.

At the end of the series, the latter assumes the role of Captain America after the events of Avengers: End Game. When asked whether the duo will reunite in the highly-anticipated project, Captain America: Brave New World, Stan neither confirmed nor denied.

As for Thunderbolts, Stan claimed that "It’s a weird group thrown together, and I think people are going to love it." It follows an odd bunch of supervillains teaming up to go on a mission given by the government.

Florence Pugh’s Black Widow aka Yelena Belova will be leading the squad which includes Bucky Barns (Stan) Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) and Mel (Geraldine Viswanathan), among many others.

Thunderbolts will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.