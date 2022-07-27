6 Must have laptop accessories from Amazon sale today

Working from home can require quite a bit of equipment in order for you to stay productive and on task. You'll need everything from monitors and keyboards to webcams and microphones to tackle assignments and stay in touch with bosses and colleagues via video calls and virtual meetings. Amazon deals today bring you the best laptop accessories at deal-breaking prices for you to grab right away!

1. Adjustable Metal Frame Laptop Stand

Most of us are adapting to a healthier lifestyle. Our sitting posture during extended working hours is an important aspect of our physical well-being. The Buyerzone adjustable metal frame laptop stand improves your sitting posture during long working hours. The Aluminium alloy adds strength but remains lightweight.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

2. Portronics MPORT 31C 4-in-1 USB Hub

Explore an entirely new working experience with the Portronics Mport 31C USB hub. This 4-in-1 Type-C USB Hub gives you high-speed connectivity with up to 5Gbps data transfer speed. It makes multitasking easy and gives you added comfort while working.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

3. Laptop Cooling Pad

ZEB-NC3300 is a laptop cooling pad that comes with a sturdy build and a retractable stand making it easier to use your laptop for a longer period. The structure is built in a way that gives an optimised airflow as well.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

4. Laptop Sleeve

Water-resistant and scratch-resistant laptop sleeves are a must-have accessory to keep your valuable laptop safe in all conditions. The bag is made with superior quality fabric which not only looks good but also offers you utmost comfort.

Price: Rs 343

Buy Now

5. Cover Sticker

Give your laptop an identity with this sticker that reads ‘ Be Ridiculously Kind’ featuring a lot of floral artwork. You can easily remove and reuse it and also the sticker protects your laptop from minor scratches.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

6. Silicone Keyboard Protector Skin

The keyboard is the most delicate part of the laptop. Without it, it is dead. On the other hand, the keyboard buttons are difficult to clean. Therefore, you need to own this Silicone Keyboard Protector Skin to keep wear and tears at bay.

Price: Rs 199

Buy Now

Deciding what you need for your home office can be a little daunting. With our top picks for the best and most essential laptop accessories and peripherals available on the Amazon sale, you'll be ready for work in no time. So grab these accessories at unbelievable prices before it’s too late!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles: