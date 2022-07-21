Amazon Prime Day 2022: 7 Best early deals on smartwatches from boAt, Noise, ptron & more to grab right away

Smartwatches are a cool way to slay in style. They are also a must-have these days to make life smarter and easier. Smartwatches deliver real-time results especially when it comes to your health and lifestyle. It notifies you about your sedentary movements, and sleeping patterns and keeps a constant check on your heart rate, and blood oxygen levels and also helps you with worth noticing health analytics. Amazon Prime Day sales bring forth exciting deals on the below-listed branded watches that you shouldn’t miss out on!

Here are 7 smartwatches from the Prime Day Sale:

Grab these early deals on smartwatches at irresistible prices from the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

1. boAt Xtend Smartwatch

We all love boAt gadgets for their indomitable quality and sleek design. This smartwatch with Alexa built-in voice assistant sets reminders, and alarms and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command!

Price: Rs 7999

Deal: Rs 2999

2. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max comes with a special 1.5" full touch screen that supports a complete capacitive and responsive touch interface for effortless control. The smartwatch supports tracking of 20 sports, not even a single sweat gone waste!

Price: Rs 5999

Deal: Rs 1999

3. pTron Force X11 Smartwatch

An excellent gift to surprise your man who is always busy and has no time as this watch sorts out your work and helps prioritise things better. With a dial pad option to access call history and sync phone contacts, make and receive a phone call directly with this pTron Force X11 Smartwatch, that one of the best smartwatches you can grab for under Rs 3000 in India.

Price: Rs 7999

Deal: Rs 1599

4. Garmin Forerunner 45

As its name suggests, the Garmin Forerunner is equally at home in the gym as it is on the town with friends, and includes a variety of features to enable an active lifestyle. Its special features includes distance tracker, GPS.

Price: Rs 20,990

Deal: Rs 13,990

5. Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smartwatch

Automatically monitor your blood oxygen, and real-time heart rate, and provide a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality with this modern smartwatch that will take care of as good as your mom. It features 8 sports modes and a battery backup of 10 days.

Price: Rs 4999

Deal: Rs 1,999

6. Apple Watch SE

When you are talking about smartwatches for girls, do not forget the apple watch series. And this Apple Watch SE works like a charm with your iPhone. You can track your daily activities on this Apple watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone. The sleep and fitness tracking features will take you by the storm.

Price: Rs 32990

Deal: Rs 29999

7. Realme Smartwatch

The best thing about this smartwatch is that it is equipped with a large colour touchscreen that adapts its brightness to the surroundings. With just 2 hours of charge, it delivers an astonishing 15 days of continuous battery life, thanks to its energy-efficient battery.

Price: Rs 7999

Deal: Rs 4799

Amazon Prime Day Sale is the best time of the year to go on a shopping spree! This two-day monstrous sale event offer deals, discounts and special offers on a range of products to Prime members. Starting July 23 for the next 48 hours, the Amazon Prime Day sale will have discounts going up to 80 percent. So do not miss out on them!

