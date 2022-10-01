Live
Bigg Boss 16 Premiere Live Updates: Sajid Khan, Tina Datta and more contestants in Salman Khan-hosted show
Oct 01, 2022 06:12 PM IST
Tina Datta takes blessings of Durga Maa in Navratri ahead of entry in house
Tina Datta is a prominent name of the telly industry and rose to fame with her show Uttaran. She has also been part of shows like Durga, Koi Aane Ko Hai, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Karmaphal Daata Shani, and others. She was last seen in fictional show, Daayan.
Oct 01, 2022 06:07 PM IST
Udaariyan leads Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta become confirmed contestants
Udaariyan fame Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be giving a beautiful performance and the actors will also share about their bond.
Oct 01, 2022 06:00 PM IST
Bigg Boss 16 house has Circus theme for this season; Check out PICS
Oct 01, 2022 05:58 PM IST
Bigg Boss 16 premieres tonight at 9:30; Show will be hosted by Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 16, which is one of the most awaited reality shows of the year, is going to premiere in a few hours. The season will be hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The show will start airing from 9:30 pm.
