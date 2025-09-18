Who do you think can replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel? VOTE

Deepika Padukone fans were left heartbroken after the news of her exit from Nag Ashwin’s film Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel came out. It was indeed a shocker for many who were eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film, which also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Well, we bet the biggest question on the minds of the makers would be who will replace the actress? What do you think?

Which actress can replace Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone was undoubtedly brilliant in Kalki 2898 AD. It would be difficult for the makers to find a replacement to suit the role. Especially after fans praised her acting skills in the first part. We recently posted the question of the moment, “Which actress do you think would fit the role in Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel?’ on our official X handle, and the response has left us wondering.

One of the fans wrote, “Alia Bhatt This role will be perfect set.” Another one wrote, “PC but she already left bollywood so yeah.” If you too have an opinion, then you could click on the link below and go to the tweet and comment your choice below.

Why has Deepika Padukone stepped out of the project?

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Deepika’s fee demands and working conditions led to this sudden exit. Reportedly, the actress demanded a 25 per cent hike in her fee as compared to the first part. Not just this, she even wanted just a 7-hour shift and was adamant about it.

The producers tried their best to give Padukone everything she needed. This included even a luxury vanity van for her rest periods in return for longer shoot hours, but she still refused. The sources close to the development also added, “They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust on either.”

Now, only time will tell which actress will be stepping into the shoes of Deepika Padukone as her replacement in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

