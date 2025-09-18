Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Day 14: Teja Sajja’s fantasy film wraps second week under Rs 11 crore, set to face Jolly LLB 3

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead, along with an ensemble star cast, Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and others, continues to record low trends at the box office. Though the movie is steady, it still doesn't get the traction which was expected.

Released on September 12, Mirai has completed one week at the cinemas today. The movie kicked off its box office journey in Hindi with Rs 1.40 crore and wrapped the opening weekend at Rs 5.50 crore. The movie recorded a reasonable trend on weekdays and added Rs 3.30 crore from Monday to Wednesday. Estimates suggest that the movie has recorded another drop on its 7th day.

Mirai records 30 per cent drop on Thursday, wraps opening week under Rs 11 crore

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai registered a drop of 30 per cent on its Day 7, over the previous day. It collected around Rs 90 lakh on Thursday, taking the total opening week cume to Rs 10.75 crore net at the Hindi box office.

The Teja Sajja starrer is expected to record significant drops from tomorrow itself, as Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is hitting the cinemas. If the fantasy adventure action drama manages to hold well in the second weekend, only then can it sail through a favourable theatrical run in the Hindi dubbed version.

Overall, Mirai has already emerged as a HIT venture, thanks to its opening weekend performance, especially in the Telugu states. However, it failed to match the glory of Teja Sajja's previous outing, Hanu Man.

Day-wise opening weekend box office collection of Mirai in Hindi:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.40 crore 2 Rs 2.40 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 0.95 crore 5 Rs 1.30 crore 6 Rs 1.05 crore 7 Rs 0.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 10.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3 Final Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama records 40,000 admits in National Chains, significantly affected by VPF issues