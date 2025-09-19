Meet Anya Singh: Actress who worked in Stree 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and is now winning hearts as Aasmaan Singh’s manager in Ba***ds of Bollywood

Social media cannot stop gushing over Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood. Fans are blown away by the show, and the performance of every actor is appreciated. But there is one name from the show who has really grabbed all the attention, and that is Anya Singh. The actress who plays Aasmaan Singh’s (Lakshya Lalwani) manager. Today, let's dig into her life and get to know her better.

Anya Singh’s childhood and education

Anya Singh was born in London and spent part of her childhood there. When she was around 5 years old, her family moved to Delhi, India and settled there. She belongs to a non-filmy background family, which makes her an outsider. Her father is a renowned doctor, and her grandfather was in the army.

She was put in a boarding school, Mayo College, Ajmer, which plays a big role in shaping her independence. After her schooling, she attended Venkateswara College, Delhi and graduated.

Anya Singh’s transition to acting

Since her childhood, she had an inclination towards the arts. In school, she participated in drama and dance, learned Odissi and was part of the drama team. This is when she realised her love for acting. But due to fear of uncertainty in this career path, she never shared her interest in pursuing a career in acting with her family.

In December 2015, Anya moved to Mumbai with the hope of trying her luck in Bollywood. Her family gave her a year to try before she completely stepped out of this world. Without a formal training in acting, Singh stepped into the city of dreams and started chasing her own.

In May 2016, she met casting director Shanoo Sharma, after which she auditioned for a role at YRF. In July 2016, she was officially signed by YRF as a new talent, and her debut role came in Qaidi Band, 2017.

In her interviews, Anya revealed that she was often told that she was not tall enough, not beautiful enough. But all this never discouraged her.

Anya Singh’s acting career

After her debut in Qaidi Band, Anya experimented with Telugu cinema and worked in Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene in 2019. In 2020, she landed her breakthrough role in Never Kiss Your Best Friend. After this, she gained visibility through OTT. In 2023, she was seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and lastly in 2024, she was seen in a brief role in Stree 2 as well.

Now, she is ruling the internet and everyone’s hearts with her role in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood.

