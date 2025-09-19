A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Review: Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell Take Excruciatingly Long to Say Nothing

Name: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Director: Kogonada

Cast: Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Kevin Kline, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Writer: Seth Reiss

Rating: 1.5/5

Plot

Sarah and David, two single individuals in their early to late thirties, meet at a friend’s wedding. After brief introductions, they get curious about each other and somehow end up on a long journey together that introduces them to the other person’s past in ways that have shaped them. In unknowing methods, their lives have been tied to each other for so many years, leading up to this very journey together.

Two people, insanely attracted to each other, but holding back from taking it further, the premise of the long-winded A Big Bold Beautiful Journey goes on much like its name— for far too long. The film brings forth a flip through the pages of two adults’ lives who initially are very starkly apart, but start to appear more identical as time goes on. A highly anticipated release, marking Margot Robbie's first movie since starring in Barbie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, has dropped as the actress stars in a new pairing alongside Colin Farrell. Here’s what we thought of it.

What works for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

To be honest, not much. The film starts on a predictable course of action for the two leads who meet at an event and exchange flirty gazes and dialogues until they get too into each other to be just passersby. Thus ensues a series of bizarre experiences as they are thrust together on a trip to an unknown destination while living through the moments of their past. The film manages to bring brilliant cinematography to the screen, thanks to the constantly changing POVs and rapid but noticeable changes in the settings for each phase of their lives.

The set and prop teams have done a fabulous job of bringing life to the screenplay with meticulous attention that has transcended onto the screen. From moments of the past to conversations between the characters in a running car, their use and depiction of the cramped space s*xual tension in the air was remarkable on multiple occasions.

What does not work for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Everything that remained was an unbelievably long drag to witness. The story was so awkward and not in the way that makes you curious, but in a way that leaves you wondering who decided to approve the project. Maybe a good read on paper, the plot never thickens or softens, never incites emotion from the viewer, or makes for an intriguing watch. The almost 2-hour run time makes you re-look at your watch more than a couple of times, and you’re left questioning just what the aim of the film is.

It tries too hard to make you like or at least appreciate the kind of people that lead the story, but they’re never consistent, always whiny, and very much a not-delight on screen. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey attempts to play out a Predestination-like scene, only to make it so unconvincing and almost comical instead of being emotional. It fades out into another one of the highly ambitious projects that were ruined because of too many opinions and not enough control.

Acting performances in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Margot Robbie’s return to the big screen as Sarah after coloring the world pink as Barbie previously and then taking the back seat in an executive role does not produce the coveted result. Everything, including her hair, costume, and makeup, looks like a farce from the get-go, disallowing the viewer to absorb the character. Moreover, her dialogue delivery is so forced, it’s almost mechanical. You’re left wondering if her Barbie-like flow was natural to her after all.

Colin Farrell is forgettable despite his demanding aura otherwise. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey manages to make him look undesirable, and we hope he at least enjoyed the filming, because if not, this film may as well have brought in a stand-in to do his job.

Final Verdict of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

The movie is beautiful, we’ll agree, but that’s all there is to it. This film lacks the passion to be meaningful and only banks on its big star names to attempt a successful run. There’s not much to take away from it except a couple of jump scares that bring momentary excitement and only one romantic scene for those looking. If you have too much time on your hands, you still may not want to check out A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. It has too many doors, and not enough answers.

