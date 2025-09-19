Mahavatar Narsimha on OTT: Highest-grossing Indian animated film streams from September 19, Here's how to watch

The much-awaited animated film Mahavatar Narsimha has finally arrived on OTT. Netflix confirmed that the mythological epic is now streaming from September 19 at 12:30 PM in multiple languages, including Telugu. The film, directed by Kannada filmmaker Ashwin Kumar, is based on the Narasimha avatar of Lord Vishnu and has already set several records at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date and streaming details

Netflix India announced the film’s release through social media on Thursday, September 18. Sharing the poster on X (formerly Twitter), the streaming platform wrote: “The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom. Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix.”

The film had a budget of Rs. 40 crore and collected Rs. 60.5 crore in just 8 days. It went on to run for more than 50 days in theatres and crossed Rs. 300 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Indian animated film in a short span of time, as per Hindustan Times.

What is the story of Mahavatar Narsimha?

The movie retells the well-known story of Hiranyakashipu, the demon king who received a boon from Lord Brahma: “No creature you have created, at any time, should threaten his life from any weapon.” With this power, Hiranyakashipu declared himself ruler of the three worlds. However, his son Prahlada became a great devotee of Lord Vishnu, which angered him further.

The film shows how Hiranyakashipu tried to kill Prahlada, how Lord Vishnu protected his devotee, and under what circumstances the Narasimha avatar was born. The climax portrays Hiranyakashipu’s death at the hands of Narasimha, fulfilling the divine prophecy.

Director Ashwin Kumar described the film as more than just an animated project. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said: “I believe that there has been a vacuum of our ethnic, cultural and heritage stories coming to the big screen, which they truly deserve. But somehow, unfortunately, these films have not been made to be seen on that kind of scale. But it's about time we change it, because it is quite apparent the kind of vacuum and the kind of demand that's there.”

He added, “I feel it's our onus as creators, as producers, as directors, to really bring it forth. Because this is also not just a film, it's the echo of our ancestors and our land and our history. It needs to be brought back, so that the virtues really get embedded forward into the generations.”

Beginning of the Mahavatar cinematic universe

Backed by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha is not a standalone project. It is the first installment of the seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Upcoming titles in the franchise include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and Mahavatar Kalki (2035–2037).

For those who missed the theatrical release, Mahavatar Narsimha is now available on Netflix, giving audiences worldwide the chance to experience India’s most successful animated film.

