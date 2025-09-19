Jolly LLB 3 Review: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s sharp comic banter powers the courtroom drama

Jolly LLB 3 wastes no time in pulling viewers into the reality of land disputes in India, especially with farmers. The film opens on a heart-wrenching note as farmer Rajaram takes his own life after losing his land due to the ‘Bikaner to Boston' project headed by ruthless businessman Haribhai Khaitan (Gajraj Rao). His widow, Janki (Seema Biswas), decides to fight back by filing a petition, sparking a courtroom clash that pits small-town lawyers, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, against a high-profile Advocate Vikram (Ram Kapoor).

The 2 best parts about Jolly LLB 3 is how it balances humor and serious moments without ever feeling overdone. The 28-minute courtroom scene in the second half managed to hold the interest only with brilliantly placed Valentine dinner date sequence ft Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Sourabh Shukla. Another highlight is that Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla effortlessly keep the essence of the franchise alive; it never feels forced. What also stood out to me were the small, detailed scenes that carry deep emotions and meaning, which many might have missed. For instance, there’s a powerful moment where Akshay Kumar wipes off the tikka from his forehead before choosing to drink alcohol, subtly showing his inner conflict.

The subject matter is heavy, and the film does drown in its own seriousness but carefully edited with comedy scenes. The satirical punches and the signature banter between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, both reprising their much-loved roles, land effectively. Seema Biswas, as Janaki, is crucial in Jolly LLB 3. Less dialogues, and only facial expressions and silences do much of the work.

What works for Jolly LLB 3: A sharp satirical courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 3 keeps you engaged for its 2-hour and 37-minute runtime. The lively exchanges between the two lawyers and the ever-entertaining Judge Tripathi, played by Saurabh Shukla, provide steady momentum, even if some scenes stretch longer than they should. What stands out most are the performances. They’re neither overdone nor too restrained, striking a balance that works. While the leading trio of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla are fantastic in their respective roles, Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor too leave an impact as the negative forces of the film. Another thing that works well is the background music. It stays subtle, never interrupting the story or overpowering the dialogues, which is important in a courtroom drama.

What doesn’t work for Jolly LLB 3: From an editing perspective, Jolly LLB 3 could have benefited from tighter pacing in the first half. If those were trimmed down, the story would have moved faster and hit harder. Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi barely have any role to play.The film had scope for more comic moments, especially in the first half.

Verdict: The first half could have been tighter, but its mix of biting humor, engaging courtroom battle, and the nostalgia of seeing the original cast back together makes Jolly LLB 3 an entertaining ride by the end. It’s a return of OG Akshay Kumar after a very long time. It may not break new ground, but makers succeed in keeping you invested, largely thanks to its cast. Akshay Kumar as 'Jolly No. 2' blends into the narrative rather than overshadowing it — and that, surprisingly, is the film’s strength.

Watch Jolly LLB 3 Trailer

ALSO READ: The Ba***ds of Bollywood Review: Aryan Khan’s debut directorial is bold, inventive, and a hilarious satire