Inside Shabana Azmi’s 75th Birthday party: Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar’s reunion, to romantic dance— A night to remember

They say age is just a number, and Bollywood divas like Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Urmila Matondkar and Vidya Balan have just been proving this right. Azmi was celebrating her 75th birthday recently with all her close friends and family. Several pictures and videos from the party have gone viral, but the one video that has everyone’s attention is where these divas are burning the dance floor with their moves.

Rekha dances on Kaisi Yeh Paheli

In the video, we can see Rekha taking the centre stage wearing a stylish outfit. She stuns in white jogger-style baggy pants, which she has paired with a black kurta-style top and a sheer white long jacket. Her gold jewellery and monochrome scarf that she has used to wrap her hair in make her stand out. Everyone knows that the veteran actress is ageing like a fine wine and even today can be the life of a party.

Something similar happened at Shabana Azmi’s 75th birthday bash as well, when Rekha’s iconic song Kaisi Paheli started playing. She could not stop herself from grooving to her own song, but this time it was extra special as the actress was accompanied by Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Vidya Balan and the birthday girl herself.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s cute performance

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two often make it a point to enjoy their lives to the fullest. At the veteran actress’s 75th birthday celebration, the much-in-love couple entertained their guests with an impromptu couple dance performance.

Both the stars wore colour-coordinated outfits and twinned in black and red. Shabana looked stunning in a black colored asymmetric kurta with a red border and black pyjama. The music composer wore a red kurta over black pyjama and layered it with a black Nehru jacket. We could see all the guests recording this happy moment and cheering for them.

